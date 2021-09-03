Pitt football program receives record $20 million gift from alumnus Chris Bickell





The Pitt football program announced Thursday morning that it had received a $20 million gift from 1997 Pitt alumnus Chris Bickell. The gift set a record as the largest donation ever to a Pitt athletic program. Chris is a generous and longtime supporter of the University of Pittsburghs football program, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said Thursday. However, this gift is arguably his most powerful and will help shape the future and success of Pitt football for years to come. The $20 million will go toward capital improvements intended to benefit current and future Pitt football players. Half of the donation is spent directly on training and nutrition expenditure and improvements to the infrastructure of the learning environment. The other half will go to an endowment so it can be used to fund similar endeavors in the future. As a token of gratitude for the generous gift, Pitt has named the position of Head Football Coach in his honor, with Pat Narduzzi and his successors now holding the Chris Bickell 97 Head Football Coach title. With the move, Pitt will be one of several schools to name a head coach position after a donor. Some of the others include Army, Harvard, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn, Penn State, Rice, Stanford, and Yale. We are forever grateful to Chris for the generous donation that demonstrates his dedication to our soccer program and the extraordinary experience we want for our student athletes, both present and future, said Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke. Chris understands the transformative role athletics can have in the lives of young people, and the joy and excitement it brings to students and alumni alike. Chris is an exceptional person and we are proud to recognize his passion and support for the Panthers by naming the position of head football coach after him. Since graduating from Pitt in 1997, Bickell has spent most of his career in information technology. The Pitt alumnus founded Liberty IT Solutions and was a partner in the company until 2021, when it was acquired by Booz Allen Hamilton. Bickell is now the CEO of WellHive, which is committed to giving veterans access to health services. I’m a proud Pitt man and it’s an honor to give back to this great university, Bickell said. I believe the leadership is in place to take Pitt athletics and our football program to the next level. I hope my gift inspires others to do their part to make that possible. After the $20 million gift was revealed to the public, Bickell met the football team on Thursday and spoke to the players about the upcoming season. Pitt also announced plans to recognize Bickell for his record-breaking gift during the team’s season opener against UMass at Heinz Field on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cardiachill.com/2021/9/2/22654822/pitt-panther-football-program-record-setting-20-million-gift-1997-alumnus-chris-bickell-pat-narduzzi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos