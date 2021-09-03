Sports
FIELD DHOCKEY: Bulldogs return to the field this weekend with Merrimack, Fairfield matchups
Despite welcoming ten players who have yet to experience the Ivy League competition, the Yale field hockey team is looking to capture its first Ivy League title since 2011.
Trisha Nguyen
Lukas Flippo, photo editor
After losing their previous season to the pandemic, members of the Yale field hockey team will finally get their first taste of competition since 2019.
The Bulldogs will face Merrimack College (02.00 NEC) at Johnson Field on Friday afternoon and Fairfield (11.00 NEC) on Sunday.
While the squad had a rocky start to their 2019 campaign, losing nine of their first 11 games, they finished the season strong with five wins in their last six games. Despite welcoming 10 players who have never experienced Ivy League competition, the Blue & White are hoping to win their first Ivy League crown since 2011. Yale placed fifth in this fall Ivy League poll.
I am most excited to be back with the team after such a long time and playing with a full squad, said Katie Pieterse 23. I think I can speak for everyone that it seems to be a popular feeling. We are all so thankful that we just got back to Johnson Field and compete for Yale.
This year, some of the team’s most prominent veterans are Imogen Davies 22, the team captain, and Iliana Cabral 22. Both midfielders have notable awards to their name. Davies received three All-Ivy League rosters, while Cabral earned a spot in the 2018 National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad.
After the 2019 season, Davies told the news that the group would focus on adjusting to playing without graduating. In 2019, the Bulldogs finished in fifth place in the Ivy League, finishing with a record 710 overall and 34 in the Ivy League.
We will try to work out what went wrong in the middle of the season and what went so well at the end and we will try to continue the momentum from the last few games, Davies said.
Although Yale goalkeeper Sydney Terroso lost 21 on graduation, the netminder has since returned to Yale as a volunteer assistant on the staff. Other additions to the program include six freshmen with notable credentials.
Striker Ellie Barlow 25, defender Keely Comizio 25, striker Julia Freedman 25, goalkeeper Alexa Pitts 25, striker Lily Ramsey 25 and back Colette Staadecker 25 will be new faces on the field this season. Five of the six have secured at least one league, state or league title and four are former team captains. In addition, Comizio was a second-team All-American in 2019.
I think the number of players in this freshman class will have a positive impact on the season, lots of different playing styles and talent, Pieterse said. During the pre-season, they have already shown a great deal of commitment to embrace and contribute to our existing team culture.
With Terroso graduating and now on the coaching staff, Pitts is one of two goalkeepers on the roster along with Luanna Summer 24.
I’m definitely very excited to see what this team is going to do this year with all the hard work we’ve put in, Pitts told the news. We are all so grateful to be able to play the sport we love. Personally, I’m excited to see where all our hard work and love for each other will take us this season.
In the 2019 matchup with Merrimack College, the Blue and White took an 81 win.
