Inexperience United States shows a draw in El Salvador, faltering start on the way to World Cup

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — The United States men’s national team experienced exactly the kind of game against El Salvador it expected, even if it wasn’t the result — or performance — it wanted. And while the US walked away with something by tying 0-0 with The Cuscatlecos, you couldn’t help but feel like there were points on the table.

Part of the disappointment stems from how long the US has waited to replace the humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup with a happier memory. The twin triumphs of the CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup – not to mention an exciting generation of young players – also raised expectations. The reality remains that winning World Cup qualifiers on the road in the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football is as difficult as ever, but this was a game that was up for grabs, and the US wasn’t.

You can count American manager Gregg Berhalter among those who are not satisfied with the performance. He said after the game: “[It was] a great learning experience for our group. From my point of view there are many things to improve. I thought the fight was good, the intention to win the match was good, but we have to get better. We need to be more connected as a team and be able to finish our chances in a better way.”

The match was a baptism for some members of the US starting line-up, nine of whom played in their first World Cup qualifier. Weston McKennie felt comfortable enough on a pre-match walk around the field to let some fans take a few selfies with him. But any lingering sense that the atmosphere would be mundane evaporated when the Salvadoran national anthem was played. Those in attendance — well above the 29,000 listed by authorities — shouted the national anthem more than they sang it, making their hair stand on end and the fireworks and confetti obsolete.

The USA still started well enough and looked dangerous at the break and a good early period was interrupted by Miles Robinson’s eighth-minute header that went just over the crossbar. After that, the US lost its way on offense, allowing the home side to threaten in transition and explore the left side of the US defense. The game became more of a mess than a game under US control, and that dynamic continued for the rest of the game. That suited El Salvador, led by former American international Hugo Perez, fine.

“There has to be some peace after that first period when we take over, and we never really had that,” said Berhalter. “We never really had the peace. In the second half it was bits and pieces, but in general it was not enough.”

The game certainly had the usual level of CONCACAF-y-ness, complete with tactical fouls (19 of the game’s 30 fouls were committed by the US, it should be noted), and projectiles hurled from the stands during American corner kicks, mainly with Giovanni Reyna who for some reason has become a magnet for such abuse. For the US, the CONCACAF calluses have already started to form. As US captain Tyler Adams said after the game: “Gio, he’s going to take a corner, if he plays in Dortmund he won’t get hit with water bottles.”

The US did manage to create the better chances of the game, including a 76-minute header from substitute Kellyn Acosta that was saved by El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez. All too often the execution was lacking in the last third, resulting in more half chances than clear sight on goal. The credit is due to the Salvadoran defense force, which pressured the US to increase its share of sales. But the US needed a faster pace from the likes of Reyna, McKennie and Brenden Aaronson, as well as forward Josh Sargent. There was too much dribbling in traffic instead of keeping the ball moving.

“When you get to the last third you just come alive there, just do it,” Adams said. “Do what you’re good at, be a little selfish at times, take shots be dangerous. I think in these kind of games it’s important to test the goalkeepers, test the defense, make them uncomfortable. A lot of times I think that maybe we were playing between the lines instead of running after it and using our speed and strength, and some of our qualities that we have.”

Defensively, this was a night when the play of central defenders Tim Ream and Miles Robinson stood out. The duo was a surprising partnership as John Brooks was considered to be responsible for the left centre-back role. But with the squad rotation in mind, as the US will play three games in seven days, Berhalter went along with Ream and Robinson, and the pair were the two best American players on the field, playing calmly from the back and extinguishing all. fires that came their way. That hasn’t always been Ream’s reputation at international level, as historically he’s accounted for one huge mistake per game. But this evening he was a good shout for Man of the Match.

“We just tried to keep the lines of communication as open as possible,” Ream said of his partnership with Robinson. “And sometimes it was just visual cues. When he was sticking out wide I knew I had to slide over and take cover. But it worked well. He’s a strong, fast, physical kid and he plays really well. It was fun to finally play with him and it was a pretty good partnership.”

Weston McKennie was one of nine players from the United States to experience a test trip in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier for the first time. John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The same couldn’t be said of left-back Sergino Dest, who looks more and more like a defensive liability with each passing game. As a result, Adams was essentially trying to defend two positions, making it easier for El Salvador’s players to play through the American press. Dest didn’t offer much in the attack this night either. In assessing Dest’s performance, Berhalter was reluctant to go into too much detail, saying, “It’s just the learning curve to do the work of qualifications now.”

But Dest’s form is not a new development as he also struggled in June in the CONCACAF Nations League. The next step seems to be to take Dest out of the lineup or move him to his usual right-back spot. Antonee Robinson looked lively in his 26-minute action and might have made more of an impression if his teammates had thought it appropriate to reward his overlapping runs.

In any case, Dest’s situation is relatively simple. What to do in the attack before the game in Canada is more complicated. It is clear that the possible return of Christian Pulisic would help things. Pulisic remains the team’s most dynamic attacking piece. But there can be no return to the Archangel Attack where he is expected to solve everything. There must be contributions from others. Reyna needs to stop trying to do everything herself, and Aaronson needs to get more on the ball. Given the way the American attack revived when Jordan Pefok and Sebastian Lletget took to the field, as well as the need for team rotation, it may make sense to have both players from the start.

The US had made a lot of noise about taking the maximum nine points out of this window. That goal has already been reduced and will serve to increase the pressure towards Sunday’s encounter with Canada in Nashville. One can only hope that the lessons learned against El Salvador will soon be applied.