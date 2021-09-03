Want to buy an Indian cricket shirt?

A few weeks ago, around the time the Indian cricket team was writing a memorable test match win at Lords, I came across an advertisement while browsing Instagram. It belonged to MPL Sports, the apparel and sports merchandise arm of the popular Mobile Premier League gaming app. MPL Sports had become the new kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team in November 2020.

Although MPL’s jerseys had already been worn by the Indian team for a few months by then and the limited overs edition had attracted a number of fans as it was inspired by India’s popular 1992 World Cup jersey, there was one more thing that caught my eye: the price.

MPLs Fan Edition jersey, which looked almost identical to the one worn by the players, started from Rs 1,599 (US$22). For context, Nike, India’s previous kit sponsor, sold jerseys priced around Rs 4,000 (US$55). MPL also sold a Player Edition jersey for Rs 3,499 (US$48), which had more of a premium feel but still cheaper than Nikes. MPL even had a Stadium Jersey for Rs 899 (US$12), a crew neck jersey that was the same color as the official kit. The offer was much more than what Indian cricket fans had ever seen before.

MPL Sports had saved the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) the flush by stepping in and buying the kit sponsorship after a no-show from Adidas, Puma and the Walt Disney Company, all of whom had accepted the tender but never submitted a bid, according to the Economic Times. MPL Sports has reportedly agreed to pay the base price of Rs 65 lakh (US$89,000) per match and Rs 9 crore (US$1.2 million) over three years. Nike had paid Rs 85 lakh (US$116,000) per game and Rs 30 crore (US$4.1 million) as royalty over four years, according to the AND report. So MPL got it pretty cheap.

This was not MPL Sports’ first sponsorship deal.

Last year it joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), along with the Irish cricket team. But the Indian cricket team’s sponsorship was still surprising for a relatively new brand that replaced a global behemoth in Nike. There were some doubts when the deal was signed, but in the nine months since then, MPL Sports has managed to bend that perception somewhat in its favour.

To understand the brand’s strategy, I had a conversation with Shobhit Gupta, Head, MPL Sports. Excerpts from our conversation (edited for clarity):

The Ken: How did MPL get into sportswear?



Shobhit Gupta: MPL has had associations with cricket IP, such as KKR, RCB and Ireland. During these associations we started to think how can we do something in sports merchandising?

We realized it’s a huge underperforming category in India. To give you an example, live sports in the United States is an industry worth about $100 billion. And merchandising is actually contributing nearly 20% or $20 billion. In India I understand that live sport is worth 2 billion dollars. And merchandising might be less than a percent of that, so there’s a big gap.

TK: One of the most distinguishing features of your cricket shirts is the pricing. How do you manage to price them so low?

SG: Our brand philosophy is to make sports equipment accessible to every fan, not just the elite. So our strategy has always been to launch premium, yet affordable merchandise.

That’s why we have a wide collection, the fan edition, which is a pretty good product even if you compare it to Nike’s Rs 4,000 jersey; then we also have a players replica for about Rs 3,500, the same shirt the players wear on the pitch; and we also have some merchandise under Rs 1,000 (US$13.7) as we feel affordability shouldn’t be an issue for the fans. Our pricing strategy is aggressive, [so] we operate on much lower multiples. We don’t have the same kind of margin structures as the previous rights holder.

Second, our distribution and business model is very different from that of the previous rights holder. We don’t have offline retail, which is predictably expensive.

TK: What is the basic difference between the players edition and the fans edition?

SG: There are some functional aspects that players expect in their clothing. So when it comes to, say, the sleeves, they have that stretchy material that our players love very much – because when they’re batting or fielding for a long time, they want that functional aspect. So the player edition has that. Likewise, the BCCI logo and several other things are of more premium quality. There are small, little elements that enhance the look and feel of the sweater.

TK: Do you design and produce in-house?

SG: We have an in-house design team and an in-house team that works with a number of manufacturers. Most [apparel] brands have a contract manufacturing setup.

As a sponsor of Indian cricket uniforms, we believe in 100% made-in-India. Our fabric, our manufacturing partners are all based in India. We have a network of manufacturers who also work for global sportswear brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok or even the best brands in India. This wide network of manufacturers and our fully functional team work and control basically all aspects of production, production, quality control, etc.

TK: One of the most common scenes in Indian cricket stadiums is fans wearing cheap, inauthentic jerseys, some of which are visibly counterfeit. Some of them are even available on platforms like Amazon. How do you plan to tackle this?

SG: I believe one of the best ways to kill counterfeits is to make them less attractive. Can we make our Indian sweater widely accessible? When I say accessible, that means being present on all platforms you can think of, being present offline, being present in the stadium as well. And make it affordable too.

So somehow, if you can discourage users from buying counterfeits, that’s the only natural way to kill counterfeits. Because at the end of the day there are always 10,000 people trying to make replica sweaters.

We are currently going live on marketplaces; there are many things we are planning in terms of distribution. We will be launching many more stock-keeping units (SKUs) during the ICC Mens T20 World Cup [in October-November].

We are also working with our partners Amazon, Flipkart, etc. on ways to reduce counterfeits as they have also acknowledged that it is a problem. We are setting up a process to slowly and steadily reduce the presence of counterfeits.

We are also working with the BCCI and they are very, very vocal and supportive about this as counterfeits also affect their IP and brand image.

TK: How has the reaction been to your jerseys?

SG: When we launched the jerseys in February to coincide with the India-England series, our website crashed. That was a nice confirmation that our strategy is working. It was just direct-to-consumer on our portal, resulting in a significant number of sales for us, more than we expected.

TK: Can you tell us how you’ve been doing so far in terms of sales?

SG: I can’t release specific numbers, but we’ve grown at least 5x since we started. And at the time of the T20 World Cup, we’re thinking about ramping it up even more, because it’s a tent-pole event for us.

But with both the pandemic-stricken IPL and the T20 World Cup moving from India to the UAE, will fans have the incentive to splurge on merchandise if they just want to watch the games at home?