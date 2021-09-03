Masks Optional, Risk Guaranteed For 52,633 Fans As NC State Opens Football Season :: WRALSportsFan.com





— North Carolina State University opened their home football season on Thursday night with Carter-Finley Stadium at full capacity and with masks optional for vaccinated spectators, but stadium staff did not ask for proof of vaccination. Thursday’s game was the stadium’s first full-capacity game in more than a year, as 52,633 people attended the 57,000-capacity stadium to watch NCSU South Florida 45-0 romp. Last season, the coronavirus pandemic limited attendance at the stadium to just 350 people, mostly relatives of players. While the mostly unmasked mob isn’t violating local health regulations, it’s keeping a leash, health experts say. Masks are strongly encouraged at large-scale outdoor events in Wake County. As fans told WRAL News they’ll feel safe and be smart, Dr. David Wohl, infectious disease expert at UNC Health, said the risk of a major personal event is obvious and avoidable. “It’s impossible that none of them have COVID, and it’s also very, very likely that some people have COVID in their nose and throat, not knowing whether they’ve been vaccinated or not,” he said. Before Thursday, the two schools hadn’t met since 2014, when the Wolfpack won 49-17. Tony Pennix, father of NCSU player Trent Pennix, was allowed to attend a few games last year when only families were allowed, but know that Thursday’s game will be more like a typical atmosphere you see at Carter-Finley most years. Pennix said he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that gives him some peace of mind. “It feels like it’s starting all over again,” Pennix said before the match. “We’re back at Carter-Finley Stadium, all the fans, all the parents, all the Wolfpackers are here.” Everyone is obliged to wear face masks in indoor areas, including toilet facilities. Masks are mandatory at all times for unvaccinated people, who make up about 42% of the population age 18 and older, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also have no stadium capacity restrictions for their home games this year. The Blue Devils open on the road, in Charlotte Friday. Their first home game comes on September 10 against North Carolina A&T. The Tar Heels play Friday at Virginia Tech. Their home opener is Sept 11th. against the State of Georgia. “If I hadn’t been vaccinated I would be very, very reluctant to go to a public gathering where there are a lot of people because not only could I get it, but I could get very, very, very sick,” he said. Wohl. To reduce face-to-face contact, concession stands at Carter-Finley now only accept debit or credit cards. More about this

