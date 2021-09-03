Sports
HS sports overview: FM field hockey conquers season opening tournament crown
With contributions from four different goalscorers on Thursday, the Fayetteville-Manlius field hockey team won for the second time in as many days to take first place in their season-opening tournament. The Hornets came to a 1-0 decision over Cazenovia on Wednesday, beating East Syracuse Minoa 4-1 in the championship game.
Ella Sanders, Carlye Bryant, Carine Smith and Nora Wilson all counted goals for FM, and Wilson and Ella Herber inside with one assist each. Kaleigh Hamilton took two saves in the title game.
at the loss, Marisa Cain scored for the Spartans on an assist from Reiley Murphy. Maura Leib was strong in the cage for ESM and scored 18 saves.
Next up for the Hornets is a fight with Whitesboro at 5pm on September 10, and the Spartans will try to recover when they dance with Canastota at 6:15pm on Tuesday.
Cazenovia 3, Cortland 1
In the consolation game, the Lakers tied 1-1 with a win over the Tigers. Nadia Segal, Sammy Sparks and Hadley Schug found the back of the cage for Cazenovia, and Jadyn Beams scored for Cortland.
Auburn 2, Port Byron/Union Springs 0 (Weedsport Tournament)
The Maroons won the Weedsport Tournament by beating Port Byron/Union Springs in the championship game. Zarya White was a brick wall in victory, stopping all nine shots she encountered. Ellie Dan and Ahndria Wilson each scored goals.
Homer 8, Cato-Meridian 0 (Weedsport Tournament)
The Trojans trampled the Blue Devils in the consolation game, with four players scoring a couple of goals. Molly McMasters, Sara cargen, Morgan Brown and Carley Calabros all had pair scores, and Emily Daniels registered four saves.
Liverpool 3, Holland Patent 2 (OT)
The Warriors defeated the Golden Knights in a thriller that took a couple of 10-minute overtimes, plus the final one-on-one phase.
In the regular season, each team scored once in both halves, prior to the two scoreless extra frames.
Liverpool’s goal scorers in regulation were Jewelyana Daniels and Breanna Puccia, while Haley Acevedo and Redeemed Alexander scored for Holland Patent. The Warriors scored three times in the one-on-one final, with Daniels, Mia Berthoff and Gianna Carbone find the back of the net.
Maggie Cummings scored the only final round goal for the Golden Knights against the Liverpool goalkeeper McKenna Ecker.
Girls Volleyball
Marcellus 3, Jamesville-DeWitt 0
The Mustangs started the fall with a sweep of the visiting Red Rams, 25-16, 25-13, 25-12. Due to the loss, JD drops to 1-1.
Jenna Mattison posted a match-high 15 assists and four aces for Marcellus and teammate Elaine Grattan led all players by 12 digs and also added three aces. Sophia Ferris led the Red Rams in digs (nine), kills (five) and aces (two), and Cadence Milligan contributed a team-best eight assists and eight digs.
boys golf
Oswego 188, Cortland 198
Despite a downright low 34 from Tigers junior Andrew Partigianonia, the Buccaneers took a narrow win to go to 2-1. Oswego was led by Jack Oleary and Kevin Waters, who carded a 36 and 37 respectively.
