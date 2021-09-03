Power Rankings in Week 1, Schedule, More

UCLA played last week, but all 12 Pac-12 Conference schools are in action Thursday through Saturday.

The Republic of Arizona previews the week in conference:

Week 1 Power Classifications

In regards to some of the other Power 5 conferences, the Pac-12 has something to make up for. Some consider parity to be the reason no team has stood out like Clemson in the ACC. However, the SEC and Big Ten provide proof that more than one team can rise into the Top 25 to find themselves in the College Football Playoff. This is where every team in the Pac-12 begins their 2021 campaign.

1. Oregon (0-0)

This week: vs. Fresno State

What to know: Not for the first time, the Ducks are the favorite in the conference, which hopes to place a team in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2016-17 season when Washington made the cut.

2. Washington (0-0)

This week: vs. Montana

What to know:Huskies bring nine starters back on offense, including the entire line. That gives young quarterback Dylan Morris a big shield to work behind.

3. Arizona State (0-0)

This week: vs. Southern Utah

What to know: This will be the year for the Sun Devils (have you heard that before?) In his fourth season as head coach, Herm Edwards has a lot to prove and so does quarterback Jayden Daniels, who hopes to launch a Heisman campaign and achieve a first. turn into. round NFL draft pick.

4. USC (0-0)

This week: vs. the state of San Jose

What to know: Quarterback Kedon Slovis, who not long ago sat in the surprise role as a starter, was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 team. Its success will go a long way in helping the Trojans move up the rankings.

5. UCLA (1-0)

This week: vs. LSU

What to know: The Bruins are the only team in the conference to win after beating Hawaii 44-10. However, it will be Saturday’s game against LSU that will determine the direction UCLA will move in.

6. Utah (0-0)

This week: vs. Weber State

What to know: The Utes have a tough road ahead of them, especially in the Pac-12 South. This is a .500 team, which puts them in the middle of the conference’s power rankings.

7. California (0-0)

This week: vs. Nevada

What to know: The Golden Bears must find their attack. Scoring 30 or more points in a game just five times in the past three seasons is not a recipe for success, especially in the Pac-12.

8. Stanford (0-0)

This week: vs. the state of Kansas

What to know: The Cardinal moved up in 2020 but will fill a gap at quarterback with the departure of Davis Mills. A team that hasn’t finished a season in the Top 25 since 2017, Stanford has a lot of room to develop.

9. Colorado (0-0)

This week: vs. Northern Colorado

What to know: Many would say the Buffaloes surpassed in 2020, when they were in the running for the Pac-12 South title late in the season. Expectations are a bit higher now, but don’t expect them to start making waves again this season.

10. Oregon State (0-0)

This week: at Purdue

What to know: The 2020 season was marked by a win over rival Oregon. The 2021 schedule does not please the Beavers and they may have to settle for the same number of wins (2) as in last year’s five-game campaign.

11. Washington State (0-0)

This week: vs. the state of Utah

What to know: Like some of the other teams on this list, the 2020 Cougars didn’t spend enough time on the field to click. Many of those pieces will stay in place, but they will face a tough fight from below.

12. Arizona (0-0)

This week: vs. BYU

What to know: If you lose 12 consecutive games, you are definitely at the bottom of the Pac-12. Opting for a system with two quarterbacks does not help the Wildcats.

