FIELD DHOCKEY EXAMPLE 2021: Kettle Run is defending champion, Falcons full of returning talent | News

FIELD HOCKEY 2021: Kettle Run is defending champion, Falcons full of returning talent
With just four teams in the Northwestern District, the road to this fall’s 2021 region hockey playoffs is a short one.
This fall, only four league teams are sponsoring the sport after Culpeper left to join the Battlefield District. Meridian High School, formerly George Mason, is the fourth school to join defending champions Kettle Run, Fauquier and Liberty.
Two of the four will finish with regional play-off berths.
The regular season champion earns an automatic regional slot, while the other goes to the tournament champion or to second place in the playoffs if the same school claims both trophies.
Each school only has six district games, meaning each league outing will be a major challenge. However, the smaller district has resulted in schools looking for opponents from outside the district.
Cougars Have Eight Returnees From Title Squad
The Kettle Run Cougars are looking to repeat themselves as district champions after beating Liberty in overtime in last season’s title game.
Kettle Run’s task will not be an easy one after the loss of 10 seniors from the gold medal squad, giving the eight varsity returnees a responsibility. Sophomore coach Julie Kuhlberg realizes the challenge, forcing her to re-evaluate the current workforce.
“Losing 10 seniors last season has prompted us to rethink the positioning of returnees,” the coach said. “We are working to enable players to settle in key locations outside of their normal playing positions.
“These ladies are here to work. They take the time to make themselves better at their sport,” Kulhberg added.
Kettle Run has eight veterans and nine newcomers on the squad. Kulhberg said they have all played in the program before, which means they understand the sport and positioning. The coaches can focus on refining elements to bring the team forward as the season progresses.
The young Cougars faced an extremely difficult task last week in their season opener against Riverside, the reigning Class 5 runner-up. The Rams, who have four Division I players, settled on an 8-0 mercy rule on August 23.
Kettle Run only had two days for the next context, but Kuhlberg said the improvement was apparent after just one day of practice. The Cougars responded with a 1-0 win over Class 6 Osbourn Park to a goal by Kiersten Johannesen on a Grace Cunnungham assist.
“The team really showed that they come together during the OP match,” Kulhberg said of the team’s first win. “The communication is there and we are refining the field positions.”
As for her top goal, Kulhberg didn’t point to one specific item. She focused instead on the process that will lead to victories.
“Working together to reach our full potential as a team and stay positive in game situations no matter what,” said Kukhberg.
The team opens its district lei on September 7 in Fauquier.
Fauquier has the largest crew of varsity veterans this fall, with a dozen returning to the herd. The veteran crew is trying to recover from a disappointing 2-7 campaign last spring in the shortened and rescheduled Virginia High School League season due to the pandemic.
One of the biggest problems of last season was the lack of a consistent attacking mentality. The players often withdrew into a defensive stance and shunned offensive opportunities.
Fauquier coach Brooke Settle sees a difference with this current team.
“They are more offensive” [minded]. This lineup has a better perception of the way you do touches [near the goal]Settle said.
The Falcons exploded for a 6-0 Mercy rule win over Class 6 Forest Park in their second game, receiving two goals from Zofeya Maldonado and Jackie Timberlake and some scores from Marjorie Davenport and Emory Lillard.
“It was good to get some good shots and score a few goals,” Settle said of the dominant performance.
The Falcons dropped their other games against a few Class 5 Stafford schools. Massaponnax took a 1-0 game in the opener for both teams. Fauquier also dropped a 3-0 game last Thursday at Riverbend in Fauquier’s first game on artificial turf this season.
But Settle doesn’t suffer from those losses to bigger programs.
“You have to completely change your style of play for that type of surface,” Settle said of Riverbend’s loss. Her Falcons had to acclimate after spending all their time on grass, adding that the score was 1-0 until late in the final quarter. She also called Riverbend a quality team.
The Falcons face a tough non-district slate with six of their 10 non-league games against grade 5 and 6 schools.
Settle said her girls need to level up the game against those schools, a positive aspect of a tough schedule.
“That’s exactly what I told them,” she began. “Sometimes it’s better to play against difficult teams, because then you play harder. If you only play pushovers, you don’t know what you have.”
The Falcon coach cited communication, field awareness and teammate positioning as strengths, as well as chemistry.
“We have a lot of players who play well together,” Settle said. “Playing is more connected than we’ve had in a while.”
She added that the Falcons also have a good goalkeeper to anchor the defensive end in junior Erin Irvin, the coaches association’s first pick last season.
A league title is an achievable goal for the group, Settle said, pointing to the experience, work ethic and cohesion.
“I would like to see them take back the district championship,” she concluded.
Liberty has new technical staff
New faces abound on the Liberty field hockey sidelines this fall.
Not only did eight Eagles graduate last season, there is also a new coaching staff. The senior league accounted for 42 wins in four seasons, leaving a slew of school and county records under the watchful eye of coach Katie Norman.
Norman resigned after last season to spend more time with her two young children.
Replacing her on the sidelines are co-coaches Erin Murton and Mikayla Diak, who will have the responsibility of forming a contender from the large roster of 22 girls. Eleven Eagles are back, but much of the team’s offensive firepower remains with the upper class.
Still, Diak and Burton like what they’ve seen so far from the veterans and new players.
“The returnees are up to the challenge of filling in the gaps from last season,” said Burton. “They have stepped up and are taking their place as leaders and role models for the newcomers.”
“I think they are all finally starting to feel confident that they can do this without the large group of seniors who graduated last year,” added Diak, noting that the vets are constantly taking the time to share skills and ideas with the new players. explain.
The weather has been difficult due to shortening or sometimes canceling the training sessions, but the mood has remained optimistic.
“The girls stayed positive and excited to play,” Diak noted, while Burton added, “The girls want to be here. They’re willing to put in the work to get the results they’re striving for.”
The skillset keeps getting better. The primary focus in on-field communication, both coaches said, as they continue to fuse the old with the new.
The Eagles will be looking for their first win this week after dropping a 3-2 decision against Eastern View on August 24 in their lone game.
The two teams had a rematch at Easten View on Tuesday. The goals without Liberty’s help came from Emma Costanzo and Summer Butler.
Liberty was unable to field a junior varsity team for the second straight year, leading to the exceptionally large varsity unit.
