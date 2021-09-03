DCDS, Ranstar CC book narrow victories in JP Atray tournament | Cricket News





CHANDIGARH: On the second day of the 26th All India JP Atray tournament for the Trident Cup, Delhi Capitals Development Squad (DCDS) and Ranstar Cricket Club, Delhi witnessed close victories against their respective opponents in both rainy matches on Thursday.

While DCDS took a three-wicket victory over Baroda Cricket Association in a match reduced to 35-overs-a-side at the GMSS, Sector-26 ground, Ranstar CC defeated Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association by a wicket at the Maharaja Yadavindra Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The match between DCDS and Baroda was postponed a few hours after the early morning showers and DCDS felt help from the damp wicket and decided to field the toss.

Baroda started with the utmost caution, and the move paid off as both openers Jyotsnil Singh (64) and Amit Passi (30) put in a great effort to negate any early breakthroughs for the opposition bowlers. Captain Ahmed Noor Pathan also came in with a handy 37 from 44 balls, before Shivalik Sharma’s 55 runs from 33 balls set the stage for a challenging 220.

For the DCDS side, Shiva Singh and Pretak Mankad picked three wickets each, while Rahul Gehlot bagged a few.

In response, DCDS rode on a collective strike from the likes of Rajesh Sharma (44), Dinesh Mor (49), wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav (40) and Mayank Rawat (47 not out) to overcome a minor slump, eventually reaching the Aim with more than a few overs to spare.

In another match played at the newly built Mullanpur stadium, MPCA drove a fine half-century from Akshat Raghuwanshi (69) and helpful contributions from Prithviraj Tomar (44), Aryan Deshmukh (40) and Yash Dubey (35) at 264 for 8 in their 50 overs, after being asked to hit.

For the Ranstar boys, Subodh Bhatia and Chetanya Bishnoi split six wickets between them.

In response, the Ranstar CC team was determined to make it two consecutive wins, despite the revised target of 251. Their efforts paid off, thanks to a half-century of Pranshu Vijay (86) and Pradeep Malik (52), along with with a remarkable 38 from Sumit Verma. However, in a rush to reach the total, the side lost nine wickets before finally managing to take the nail biter with almost four overs left.

Aryan Deshmukh and Adheer Pratap each picked a few wickets for the MP side.

Trident Foundation new sponsors of PCA

By announcing their plan to invest about Rs 2 crore per year in promoting cricket in Punjab, initially for a period of two years, the Trident foundation was named as sponsor of Punjab’s both men’s and women’s teams, PCA official website , title sponsor for Punjab Inter-District senior competitions of multi-day, one-day and T20 categories, RCC centers for all 20 district centers and the President Cup. Furthermore, the foundation has also pledged support to the district teams of Barnala, Mansa and Sangrur.

