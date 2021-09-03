No. 3 Iowa Field Hockey Looking For A Strong Start To The Season





After going 2-0 for its second consecutive season, Hawkeye hockey heads to Boston for two non-conference games.

Casey Stone Iowa forward/midfielder Maddy Murphy runs the ball across the field during the Iowa Field Hockey Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest on Aug. 27, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Wake Forest 5-3.

No. 3 Iowa field hockey hits the road this weekend to Boston as the Hawkeyes continue their non-conference slate. With two ranked wins in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Hawkeyes started the 2021 hockey season 2-0 for the second consecutive year. Iowa took on No. 11 Wake Forest in the first game of the weekend, and the high-scoring affair saw the Hawkeyes come out on top, 5-3. Two days later, the Hawkeyes broke a 13-year losing streak against reigning National Champion No. 1 North Carolina, 3-1. RELATED:No. 3 Iowa Field Hockey Knocks Down No. 1 North Carolina At Home Since I was a freshman, it’s always been a goal to beat UNC, said fifth-year senior forward Maddy Murphy. It was phenomenal to do it at Grant Field in front of a great home crowd. After an impressive opening weekend for the Hawkeyes, Murphy took home several regional and national awards. Murphy scored two goals and provided two assists against top teams. On Monday, Murphy was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. On Wednesday, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association also named Murphy the National Offensive Player of the Week in Division I. The NFHCA award was the first national weekly honor of her career, but Murphy attributes it to her team. Those assists and goals were all team-based, and I was lucky enough to be at the end of some of them, Murphy said. I am very grateful for the honor, but the team win was more important this weekend. Now the Hawkeyes must stay focused for a long trip to the East Coast. The message during training was that BU and UNH are two good opponents with serious threats, said head coach Lisa Cellucci. We need to get what we need to get better at, first of all, our transition to defense. The Hawkeyes take on New Hampshire for the first time at a neutral ground at Boston’s New Balance Field. The Wildcats shared their opening weekend with a 1-0 win over Ohio and a 3-0 loss to No. 5 Louisville. The last time the two sides met in 2018, Iowa took a 2-0 win. On Sunday, Iowa will take on Boston University. The Terriers also shared their opening weekend, beating Monmouth 2-1 before dropping a match against Providence with the same score. BU has many offensive threats, Cellucci said. So we really had to shut down our team defense. With conference games ahead for the Hawkeyes, Iowa will use the weekend to build on the approaching Big Ten slate. It’s time for different people to play and gain that confidence too, said senior midfielder Ellie Holley. Iowas’ first game against New Hampshire is on Saturday at 2 p.m., before a quick turnaround to Boston University on Sunday at noon. Sunday’s game can be streamed on ESPN+.

