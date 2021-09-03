Expansion of the College Football Playoff model hits a potential vote problem





Just when there was a lot of momentum for expanding the current College Football Playoff by four teams, it seems that things may not be as closed and charged as they once seemed. In fact, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the vote to move forward with a 12-team playoff model has hit rock bottom. This comes after the SEC is set to welcomeTexas and Oklahoma, then merging the tit-for-tat of elbows in an alliance between the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12. Seems like all the big boys conferences aren’t playing in the sandbox together anymore. Prominent individuals on integral CFP committees are concerned about the process and whether the proposed structure is the right move for their conferences and teams, Dodd writes. Not only that, but it now looks like the whole model needs to be addressed, preferring now to have a much smaller extension than originally thought. “The consternation has grown so much that two high-profile sources involved in the process are telling CBS Sports that they support an expansion with a number smaller than the proposed 12 teams, perhaps just eight,” continued Dodd. “Probably, according to one of those sources, the expansion process will be further slowed down by ‘alternative proposals’. Those proposals will certainly include different concepts for structure and access in light of the SEC’s growth.” News: College Football Playoff expansion stagnates amid jealousy, mistrust and votes unlikely in the near future – https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/ZHjoVk02JX — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 2, 2021 It seems that with all the changes and money grabs taking place between the Power Five conferences, there is a lot of mistrust and jealousy and creating a gap between getting anything done. Call this what it is: a pause in moving forward. While all the moving and shaking has killed a fly in the ointment of what seemed just a formality a few months ago, the expansion of the model seems inevitable at some point. Twelve always seemed like a high number anyway. Perhaps when all the dust settles and everyone can get back to the table, people will come to their senses and settle for an eight-team model and put it on hold for good. As a reminder, any change to the playoff model requires a unanimous vote of the CFP Board of Managers (11 FBS presidents/chancellors). That group will meet with the CFP Management Committee (FBS athletic directors) at the end of September and things no longer look promising for a way forward. For all of you traditionalists out there, it looks like you might be able to enjoy the “and-one” model we have today and only have to witness progress with a real playoff a little later down the road. Contact/Follow us@BuckeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Ohio state news, notes, and opinions.

