Top 25 Senior Bowl Prospects Entering the 2021 College Football Season





5) Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6-4, 242) Don’t let Allen’s four starts in 13 games for the National Champions last season fool you: He’s no backup. The strength and flexibility of the second-team All-SEC roster make him an effective pass rusher (led the conference in 2020 with 13 tackles for losses, including six sacks), but he also moves well in space to take on responsibilities. for zone coverage. Allen works from a two- or three-point stance, which makes him a good fit for teams that use multiple fronts. 4) Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington (6-7, 310) Kirkland was faced with left-wing tackle for the first time last year after starting at the right hat the previous two seasons. The way he lowered his hips and moved his feet in the stride guard was a joy to watch. Kirkland’s work as a guard also helped him become adept at hitting second-level targets in the run game. He will be a solid pro for years to come. 3) Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (6-6, 265) Hutchinson is entering his fourth year with the Wolverines, although he missed all but three games last season with a broken right leg. His combination of size, strength, agility and a constantly running engine should make him highly regarded in NFL circles as long as he can stay healthy. Michigan coaches will once again line up their star on the front line to take advantage of mismatches (and prevent fouls from capitalizing on him). Hutchinson could play 4-3 base power end or on five technique in the NFL. 2) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 188) Fittingly, Olave rhymes with the Spanish word “suave,” for which one definition is smooth. Whether he clocks an elite 40-yard dash time doesn’t matter. He is a smooth mover who presents the body control and late parting to win on the sidelines. Olave is also quick and slippery after the catch, probably making him a next-level number 1 receiver. 1) Malik Willis, QB, Freedom (6-1, 225) Willis looks set to be the next transfer quarterback to be selected early in the draft, following in the footsteps of Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Justin Fields. After spending two years behind Jarrett Stidham and losing the 2019 preseason league to then-freshman Bo Nix, Willis moved from Auburn to Liberty and proved himself a worthy starter in 2020 through the Flames to a 9-1 record to lead. Willis has a whip of one arm, showing pro speed to all parts of the field as well as good touch when needed and excellent speed and elusiveness as a runner. He is a true playmaker with the potential to become a next level star as his out of pocket consistency improves.

