Pac-12 college Football Odds and Picks: The Gamble-Tron, Week One

Welcome back

Our parlays were your ticket out

Welcome back

To that same old place where there was doubt

Well the odds have all changed

Since we last gambled

But those bad beats stayed

We had to pawn a few pets

Who’s looking for more action

(Who’s looking for more action)

on tuesday evening MACtion?

(On Tuesday evening MACtion?)

Yes, we tease a lot of lines

Because there is little money in the pot

Welcome back

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back

Welcome back

We could always find a book

Welcome back

We still smile when we see three and a hook

And we know we lose

So much more than we win

And we still don’t know why

You clicked through here again!

Who’s looking for more action

(Who’s looking for more action)

On Tuesday evening MACtion?

(On Tuesday evening MACtion?

Yes, we tease a lot of lines

Because there is little money in the pot

Welcome back

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back

YES SIR! COLLEGE SOCCER GAMBLING LEEEEETTTTTTS GOOOOOOOOOOOO!

We may have teased you guys with our season total column last week, but college football is officially here (Nebraska is still awful! And there’s more football tonight!) Lots of juicy lines out there, hoping to take advantage sooner rather than later, so let’s not waste any more time. THERE IS MORE MONEY TO LOSE!

We will spoil a few Pac-12 grabs up front as we saw some juicy lines and couldn’t hold it if they moved.

EARLY GAMBLE-TRON WEEK 1 LEANS Texas -8

Texas Tech -1

Florida St +7.5

Kansas St -2 PJ Kendall (@Deathby105) August 29, 2021

Utah State Aggies at Washington State Cougars (-16)

So many unknowns here, even more than a typical season opener. For WSU: Who starts quarterback? Will he be good? How good are the angles anyway? Is the talent and depth of the receiver nearby good enough for this offense? Why the hell doesn’t WSU sell beer to the masses?

For Utah State: Was 2020 an anomaly after two good seasons, or is the program heading south again? How long will it take for the new coach to instill his culture? Will all those transfers contribute right away? How did Gary Andersen go from very successful to a complete disaster as head coach?

I’ve been telling myself all week that these are too many points. Probably. It’s also week one, which means there’s a lot of time to bet against my favorite team. Damn those torpedoes. (turns out this is both a famous quote and a Tom Petty album)

The Choice: Cougs

Stanford Cardinal in return for Wildcats in Kansas State (-2)

David Shaw took the time to complain about Stanford’s early start at Northwestern in 2015 to start complaining about Stanford’s early start at Dallas this Saturday. Hey David, those games help pay your salary, so shut up and color. Up to Kansas State, they beat Oklahoma in 2020 before falling off a cliff. Probably no coincidence that their bad game started when the starting quarterback broke down. Speaking of starting QBs, does Stanford have one?

The choice: KSU

Fresno State Bulldogs at Oregon Ducks (-21)

WEEK ZERO THEORY: ENGAGE

Fresno isn’t nearly as talented as Oregon, though Jake Haener is the best Husky quarterback the Ducks have seen in recent years (side note: Jake Browning has a lot more time to watch old UW highlights). The Bulldogs looked great against UConncorpse last week, and I think it’s a huge advantage that they have a game under their belt. Play principle here.

The choice: Fres-YES

San Jose State Spartans at USC Trojan Horses (-14)

Like Fresno, SJSU looked incredibly impressive last Saturday. Like Fresno, the Spartans played a very, very bad team. I think San Jose is a tad overvalued after that opening win, so I’ll take the other side. That’s right, I put two touchdowns on Clay Helton. God help us all.

WEEK ZERO THEORY: COMPLETELY IGNORE

The choice: USC

Oregon State Beavers Bee Purdue Boilermakers (-7)

Oh dear. Both teams probably stink. Colorado transfer Sam Noyer starts for the Jermar Jefferson-less Beavers, while Purdue has two good players. When in doubt, I take the touchdown. I also take under 69, dude.

The choice: Beavs

LSU Tigers (-3) at UCLA Bruins

This is one of the most immersive games of the weekend, with storylines everywhere. UCLA looked like world beaters last Saturday, but they played a grease fire of a team. Zach Charbonnet was nothing like the player we saw in Michigan, which is great for UCLA. UCLA also has the huge advantage they played last week, albeit in front of some 16.34 live spectators. This is clearly Charlie Kelly’s best team in Westwood.

Then there’s LSU and DA COACH O. Not only did the Tigers lose their starting quarterback to an injury early in the camp, they practiced in Texas after being evicted from Red Stick due to the devastation of Hurricane Idas. This can go in two ways. Either LSU is inspired to kick and bring some happiness to thousands of displaced people, or the players are too distracted by the goings on at home and their heads are not in the right place. Anyway, I want to watch.

The Choice: KEEP THAT TIGAH / Under 65.5″

BYU Cougars (-12.5) at Arizona Wildcats

As we mentioned in the season preview, Jedd Fisch seems to be gaining quite a foothold on the recruiting front. The problem is, that won’t help the Wildcats one iota in 2021. There’s also the part where Fisch has exactly zero evidence from his past pointing to Hell being a good coach. BYU won’t be anywhere near the 2020 squad roughing up the wreckage and jetsam known as its schedule, but the less-than-cougars should be good enough to cover this spread. I just don’t think they will, as neither team is anything special.

The choice: Zona

Nevada-Reno Wolfpack at California Golden Bears (-3.5)

Resident Pac-12 hack writer Jon Wilner’s wet dream school was all set to have a great 2020, only to see it derailed by COVID and poor decision-making at the conference. Now, having lost a fair amount of talent to the NFL and to injury, the Bears are opening with a team that brings back many solid players, including a quarterback on the NFL radar in Carson Strong. As Lee Corso likes to say, closer than the experts think! Close enough for the Wolf Pack to sneak out of Strawberry Canyon on a win.

The Choice: Reno/Under 52.5″

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs (-23)

Mississippi State had eight consecutive games in 2020 in which it scored no more than 24 points. After the opener, when the Bulldogs got a match-up against Bo Pelini, scored 44 points, they scored 30 points total in the next four games. Am I supposed to think that by 24 hours they will suddenly win a match? I won’t believe it until I see it.

The choice: Techsters

Alabama Crimson Tide in return for Miami hurricanes (Total = 62)

For the first time in a few seasons, Nick Sabans defense will carry the offense for a while as it breaks into what will likely be a whole 2023 streak NFL Draft first rounds. Meanwhile, Manny Diaz has gone back to the old days. I’m going to get more involved in the defense trope that never works.

The choice: under

Penn State Nittany Lions Bee ties from Wisconsin (-6)

How about the B1G roaring out the gate with some juicy conference matchups! Bravo! I like the season outlook for both teams, and I think both are pretty even. Given that, I’ll happily gobble up those points.

The choice:

Have fun gambling and Go Cougs!