How Zandvoort wants to avoid traffic chaos





The environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts who have spent the past two years trying unsuccessfully to keep Formula 1 out of the Dutch dune reserve in Zandvoort could at least be happy with one aspect of the race: how the fans got there. Nearly 25,000 fans opted for much of their journey to the circuit on Friday, 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Amsterdam, organizers said, while about 27,000 took the train as nearly all cars were banned from the small seaside town. Hosting the first Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix in 36 years, with fans looking desperately at house driver Max Verstappen, posed a serious challenge for the organisers: how do you get up to 100,000 people a day to a small beach resort that has only two entrances? weigh? The answer turned out to be simple: don’t let cars in. The city of just over 17,000 on the North Sea coast closed its two back roads, forcing fans to choose other modes of transport. Zandvoort is limited to 70,000 fans this week due to COVID restrictions from a capacity of 105,000. Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images They were urged to either take the train or leave their car in one of several designated parking lots in the wider region and use one of the thousands of pre-booked rental bicycles to make the last 10 to 30 kilometers to the track. to drive. “Mobility was one of our biggest concerns when it became clear that Formula 1 could return to Zandvoort,” circuit director Robert van Overdijk told Reuters. “It’s great to see that the plan we came up with over two years ago is working and paying off.” A Verstappen fan from southern Venray said on the train to Zandvoort that the traffic plan seemed to work beautifully. “You wouldn’t want to see the traffic jams they would have had without it,” he said. “We drove for two hours, our women dropped us off at the station for the last half hour and they’ll pick us up there again tonight.” More than 300,000 tickets for three days of racing were sold in an instant thanks to the enormous popularity of Verstappen, the first Dutch Grand Prix winner and the country’s first contender for the championship. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 70,000 fans are now allowed to attend each day.

