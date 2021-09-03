Michigan Football: Players Who Need To Start Fast This Season





With a high-quality non-conference program this fall, Michigan should be firing on all cylinders immediately. Washington looms in week two and could be a deciding factor in how the season goes as a whole. Needless to say, even early in the season there is no room for error. Here’s whose starting positions could be in jeopardy if they don’t get a hot start on Saturday as early as week one: Cade McNamara, QBA Let’s get the obvious out of the way first. Cade McNamara has been routinely praised by the coaching staff and rightly so. He has shown balanced and consistent throughout the off season and fall camp. McNamara will be the starting quarterback against Western Michigan this Saturday. However, JJ McCarthy is on his tail. I’d expect Cade to get through every possible battle against Western, but if things turn sideways against Washington, I wouldn’t be surprised if we get our first glimpse of McCarthy. The future of the Jim Harbaugh era rests on one of his two quarterbacks breaking out into a star. McNamara will be the first to succeed, but he must produce, and quickly. Nikhai Hill-Green, LBA Hill-Green essentially popped out of nowhere this off-season to take over a starting role from Michael Barrett. His inclusion on this list has nothing to do with whether or not he earns a starting role, as I believe he does. It has more to do with the talent of his backup, Barrett. Barrett played a big game against Minnesota last year before falling behind as the season progressed. However, he can still provide a skilled, stable presence on the field while exuding the athleticism he has shown every now and then. Hill-Green definitely deserves the chance to start, but if he falters under pressure, Barrett can ensure a seamless transition early in the season. Vincent Gray or DJ Turner, CB We know that Gemon Green has closed one cornerback spot. The other starting corner spot still appears to be up in the air even though they were two days away from race day. Vincent Gray and DJ Turner seem to be the two main candidates. Gray was beaten up early in 2020, but quietly put down a respectable second half of the season. Turner played the occasional spot snap and was not overly successful. The one who is technically the starting cornerback will likely have constant pressure as the other will chew to get onto the field. Honorable Mention: All DTs Defensive tackle is probably the thinnest position group on this Michigan roster. That said, all starters – Donovan Jeter, Mazi Smith and Chris Hinton – will have to produce quickly for Michigan to have any success. I’ve only excluded them from the main list because there aren’t many capable backups that can displace them, even if they have a slow start.

