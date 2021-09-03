Big hockey themed movie to be shot in Sudbury and North Bay areas

The Prospect is the journey of how a young man stands a chance to reach the NHL and how his parents handle his potential SunMedia

Article content Shooting for the feature film The Prospect is expected to begin in early 2022 in various locations in the Sudbury and North Bay regions.

Article content The subject is hockey, but it is not a typical sports film. Josh Piro, one of the producers and the person behind the story, says The Prospect is the journey of how a young man stands a chance to make it to the NHL and how his parents handle his potential. But what happens when challenges arise and things don’t go according to plan? asks Piro. What happens to those relationships later in life? Piro says with all eyes on the young man’s NHL potential, the film explores the impact his journey has had on him and other family members, such as his sister, who has a daughter who loves hockey, but her interests become largely ignored. The Prospect is based on true events and loosely depicts Piros’ own experiences playing for the ECHL, the former East Coast Hockey League. The ECHL is a mid-level professional minor league, one step away from the American Hockey League, which in turn is one step below the NHL. Piro played nine years for ECHL, which has ties to several NHL teams such as the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. He spent the latter part of his semi-professional hockey career in Europe before turning his attention to coaching women’s hockey. A few years ago, Piro started writing a book about how grueling behind-the-scenes hockey can be and his report became the impetus for The Prospect. Piro said a person who would help get the book published asked if this was what hockey was like behind the scenes and that the book should be made into a movie because it’s a story that needs to be told.

Article content In The Prospect, the father doesn’t want his son to give up on making it to the NHL, though the young man sustains injuries, takes painkillers and experiences mental health issues along the way. So his dad just wants him to make it into the NHL and we’re seeing the toll it takes not only on the kid going through that process, but how it affects his sister, Piro said. The story gets to the point where the child is burned out and says I’ve done everything I can, Piro said. He abandons his NHL pursuit, but that’s when the journey to redemption begins. In The Prospect there is initially little focus on women’s hockey, but Piro says that our prospect doubles down and decides that he will guide his niece, who loves hockey, in the right direction so that she does not make the same mistakes and has a better experience than he. . Piro says without giving too much away, the fictional story takes viewers to women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Piro and two other producers, Gordon Weiske and Mandi Gosling, arrived from Toronto last November and spent three days in the North Bay and Sudbury area. Weiske says the trio looked at 30 hockey rinks in Nipissing and Sudbury counties. It tells you how important hockey is to northern communities, said Weiske, who has been involved in the film industry for more than 25 years. Weiske said a movie like The Prospect will involve hundreds of people and that means millions of dollars going into the economies of North Bay and Sudbury.

Article content He says the protagonists in the film will be known, but he can’t announce names yet. The casting call for the leads has gone out, Weiske said. When Toronto hosts the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 9-18, Weiske and Gosling will hold high-level gatherings to round out key cast members for the film. Weiske says that when the film is ready for release, it will premiere at TIFF 2022, where he will meet with international film distributors with the goal of getting The Prospect played in other countries, as well as movie stores in North America. Weiske says TIFF is the world’s largest film festival and major films get their first screenings at the event in hopes of not only winning an award, but being good enough for an international release. The three producers were in Callander this past weekend to give back to the area and promote the film as a Hockey Meets Hollywood event. Boys and girls aged six to 17 were allowed to compete in a ball hockey tournament, heard from a mental health speaker, and also took part in a casting call for local talent to appear in the film. Gosling and Weiske conducted the casting and Piro said they were looking for that diamond in the rough. Weiske went a bit further with Piros comments, saying that he and Gosling found some nice surprises during some of the casting calls. We certainly want to support and use local talent. The Prospect is a multi-generational film, so we were looking for teens, teens, and early adults. You never know what you might find. Someone can be upgraded from being in the background to get a line or two on camera.

Article content Weiske has been working with Piro and Gosling on The Prospect for over two years. The film producer says he gets pitches every week for 20 film or TV projects. Ninety-nine percent of the time, I turn them down because there isn’t enough time to check them all out, Weiske said. But he said The Prospect stood out because it wasn’t just a run-of-the-mill hockey story. It’s not just a sports movie, he said. It’s a movie about family unity and how it affects everyone. It has so many elements and layers and that’s what caught my attention. It resonated with me. Weiske said the timing is also excellent given the great interest and support there is in women’s hockey today. Piro and Gosling brought The Prospect to Weiske through their film production company Uprise Productions Inc. However, Piro remains a women’s hockey coach and his day job, when not involved in making a movie, is part of RUSH Hockey. RUSH Hockey hosts the largest women’s hockey tournaments in the world and some of the cities that have hosted these tournaments are Toronto, Boston and Buffalo. Piro says that given that The Prospect is just around the corner and efforts to portray women’s hockey in a positive light, perhaps in the near future RUSH Hockey can bring a women’s tournament to North Bay. And if people were wondering about Mandi Gosling’s last name, she is the older sister of actor Ryan Gosling. Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter working out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada. [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar

