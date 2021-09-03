Dutch Grand Prix: Alexander Albon contender for return to F1 with Alfa Romeo or Williams





Audio and text coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix is ​​live on the BBC Sport website Alexander Albon is a contender for a return to Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo or Williams next year, says Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. The Anglo-Thai drove a season and a half for Red Bull in 2019 and 2020 and will be the team’s reserve driver in 2021. “Alex deserves a place in F1 next year,” Horner said. “Williams and Alfa have both shown interest. “We would like to see him race in F1 and hopefully that can be resolved in the coming days.” Albon’s future is set this season in a busy F1 driver market. It is widely expected that Williams driver George Russell will move to Mercedes instead of Valtteri Bottas. Russell has said he knows where he will be driving next year and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the decision has been made but added: “Every step in the process has to be done diligently and we are on track to do that, but I don’t want to tie you to one day because you would rush us even more. “Our experience is that if a contract is not signed, it is not signed.” Kimi Raikkonen’s retirement leaves at least one seat free at Alfa Romeo, and Bottas is tipped to replace his fellow Finn. Horner said: “George is moving, Kimi is retiring – that opens up opportunities.” It’s not clear if Alfa Romeo will also change their second driver Antonio Giovinazzi, but Ferrari should be the first to call who goes to that seat as part of their engine liaison with Alfa Romeo. Mercedes Formula E world champion Nick de Vries has been linked with a move to F1 and is also mentioned in connection with both Williams and Alfa Romeo. Wolff said he put Nick in the… [Mercedes] family”, but added: “I wouldn’t block him from F1.”

