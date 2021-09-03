Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo: Sprinter engaged minutes after Paralympic race





After finishing fourth in the T11 200m qualifying heat on Thursday, the visually impaired sprinter missed out on a place in the semi-finals but was met with an unexpected surprise when her guide – and partner – dropped to one knee to propose on the track. to do.

The magical moment came just minutes after the race ended with other athletes gathered to cheer on the happy couple.

She said yes, of course.

“I really have no words for it. There are so many emotions together. Just being here at the Paralympic Games, I barely felt my legs because I was so nervous,” Semedo told reporters.

“Now, with the proposal, there are just too many emotions at the moment. I have no words to explain how I feel right now. “I’ve always had the dream of getting married, but we hadn’t planned anything until now. We haven’t talked about it and I didn’t expect it at all.” READ: Paralympian stripped of gold medal for being three minutes late ‘Our parents are going crazy’ Visually impaired runners often have a guide to help them around the track and are connected by a chain. It seems that Semedo and her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga are closer than most. Semedo spends most of her time in Portugal and has named her now fiancé as one of her biggest inspirations. Despite competing since 2005, Tokyo 2020 was Semedo’s first Games, but she says she is now motivated to go again – with her husband-to-be by her side. “I’m not sure if any of my relatives already knew because I didn’t know. But I’m sure our parents will go crazy. They will like it,” the 32-year-old added. “I’m sure my mom will be very happy because she always wanted me to get married.” Vaz da Veiga said he thought the time was right after the couple spent 11 years in a relationship together and couldn’t think of a better place to ask the question. “Since her name was on the list to come to Tokyo at the end of July,” he said when asked when he came up with the plan. “My two brothers and a friend of mine already knew this. I’m sure they will be very happy. My family will be thrilled. They will all love the idea.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/03/sport/paralympics-tokyo-proposal-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos