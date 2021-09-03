Oakland As Game #134: Strike early, hang late for 8-6 win

After four innings on Thursday, the Oakland Ashes led 8-0. Towards the end, the equalizer was at the plate.

Fortunately, the bullpen held out and the Ashes emerged with an 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers in their series finale at Comerica Park.

By mid-afternoon, it looked like Oakland was heading for a win. They jumped all over Tigers starter Matt Manning, scored four runs in the 1st inning, then scored again in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th to take an eight-run lead. Meanwhile, as an appetizer Frankie Montas was dealing, leaving Detroit off the board for the first four frames.

But then the roles turned. After Manning left, the Tigers bullpen silenced the Oaklands bats the rest of the way, and the 8-0 lead started to slip. Montas gave up some homeruns in the 5th and 7th, and reliever Deolis War served a three-run blast to narrow it down to 8-6.

on the 9th, Sergio Romo entered to save. He struckout the first batter, but walked the second. After seeing a deep drive that just landed foul in the seats, he brought another into the warning lane for the second out, and finally a groundout to end the game.

Like yesterday, Oaklands’ attack struck early, but with two key differences. Today, the entire lineup contributed, instead of just the same pair of batters. And today eight runs were enough to withstand Detroits comeback attempt, while six runs yesterday didn’t cut it into a loss.

In the 1st inning, the As set up two runners with two outs, and all they needed was a clutch hit to cash in. Jed Lowrie, who launched a three-run homer.

That’s an impressive dinger, fending off a low inner field for some contact with the opposing field and seeing it carry all over the wall.

A few places later, Mark Canha followed with its own opposing field explosion. Back to back homers!

In the 2nd inning, starling march called in a double to make it 5-0.

In the 3rd it was Yan gomes with a two-run double.

But the funniest run came in the 4th. Oakland put two more runners on base with two outs and Detroit drew Manning for a reliever. De As responded with a pinch-hitter, Khris Davis, in his first at bat since rejoining the team yesterday.

On the first pitch Davis saw, he ripped the ball down the LF line for a double, with a monstrous exit speed of 106.6 mph. It got stuck under the wall in the corner, preventing a second run from being scored, but it ended up on second base anyway and earned an RBI.

Nine different As players got a hit and either scored and/or drove in a run. Lowries 3 RBI led and Canha scored twice, including once on a Gomes-double.

That was the atmosphere in the 4th inning. The Tigers’ starter was out and Oakland led enough that they pulled a regular (Lowrie) from the center of their lineup. But it turned out that the day was long gone.

Tigers comeback

The Ash never scored again. They put on a pair of runners in the 5th and one in the 6th, but then 10 batters were retired in order for a short rally in the 9th that went nowhere.

The Tigers used that time to make a comeback, just as they had successfully done the night before. In the 5th, they started hitting the ball hard against Montas, and one of them cleared the fence for a 447-foot home run. In the 7th, he walked a leadoff, then retired the side and gave up a two-run dinger.

Montas: 6 ip, 3 runs, 7 Ks, 3 BB, 2 HR, 5 hits, 104 pitches, 91.3 mph EV

It was still a good start, his ninth in his last 10 attempts, and more importantly, he threw deep into the game after the bullpen worked overtime for the past two nights. But it was time for the relievers to finish it.

Guerra got the first call, but he gave up singles to all four of his batters: single, single, homer, single. Suddenly it was a close game.

Oakland switched to their installation crew, and Andrew Chafino got four outs to take it to the end of the 8th. It was up to Romo to save.

The box score seems innocent enough, with a scoreless inning and one walk by Romo, but for a moment it looked like Jeimer Candelario had tied it with a deep fly to the right. Fortunately, the ball hooked into a foul, then Candelario ripped another foul in the same RF corner, then he tried left field with a 359-foot drive, but it faded on the warning lane and found a gauntlet.

For Romo, it was his second save of the year, but in the first he gave up a homer and in the second he almost gave up another homer. He is clearly still the right pitcher for the 9th inning at this point, but it has been an adventure so far.

Elvis defense

Earning an honorable mention is also: Elvis Andrus. At the plate, he had two hits, including one for Martes triple to score a run. And in defense, the shortstop made some excellent plays.

The Tigers almost scored in the 3rd. An one-out triple put a runner on third base, and the next batter hit an one-hopper to Andrus. With a big lead already, it wouldn’t have been unreasonable for the Ashes to concede the point and get the easy-out initially, but the runner had to hesitate to make sure the ball landed before it was caught, and that gave Andrus time to throw home and catch him on the board.

It didn’t seem like much at the time, maybe even exaggerated, but a few innings later it was certainly nice that the run hadn’t been scored afterwards.

Later, in the 8th, Andrus made another great play. This didn’t directly prevent a run or anything other than giving an out to Chafin during a high leverage situation, but it’s a gem of a highlight.

Great day from Elvis! And on the same afternoon, Khris Davis, for whom he was traded seven months ago, returned and scored two hits and an RBI.

A win is a win

Wow! The match came closer than expected, but this time the Ashes held out. The pitching staff is starting to become a concern, but at least the line-up broke out of their slump and had a good week. It’s a series win!