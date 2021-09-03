Sports
Soccer vs New Mexico on 9/2/2021 – Box Score
Houston Baptist ride starts at 10:36.
Bentsen, Blaise passes full to Thompson, Tyson for 6 yards to the HBU31 (Hunter, Dion; Peek, Patrick).2nd and 4th on HBU31
Minnieweather,Dreshawn rush for 6 yards to the HBU37 (Hunter,Dion; Hannah,Reco), 1ST DOWN.1st and 10th on HBU37
Minnieweather,Dreshawn rush for 0 yards to the HBU37 (Murray,Langston).2nd and 10th on HBU37
Bentsen, Blaise pass incomplete to Harrell, Vernon.
Bentsen, Blaise passes complete to Walker, Branden for 11 yards to the HBU48 (Peek,Patrick), 1ST DOWN.
Bentsen, Blaise passes complete to Walker, Branden for 5 yards to the UNM47 (Peek, Patrick).2nd and 5th at UNM47
Bentsen, Blaise passes complete to Walker, Branden for 0 yards to the UNM47 (Collier, Tony).
Bentsen, Blaise pass complete to Walker, Branden for 18 yards to the UNM29 (Hightower, Corey; Leutele, Ray), 1ST DOWN.1st and 10th at UNM29
Bentsen, Blaise passes incomplete to Thompson, Tyson.2nd and 10th at UNM29
Bentsen, Blaise passes complete to King, Charles for 13 yards to the UNM16 (Reed II, Jerrick; Hannah, Reco), 1ST DOWN.1st and 10th at UNM16
Bentsen, Blaise pass complete to Harrell, Vernon for 4 yards to the UNM12 (Collier, Tony).2nd and 6th at UNM12
Bentsen, Blaise pass incomplete to King, Charles broken by Leutele, Ray.3rd and 6th at UNM12
PENALTY UNM UNR: Unnecessary Roughness (Combs, Tavian) 6 yards from UNM12 to UNM06, 1ST DOWN. DO NOT PLAY.1st and 6th at UNM6
Minnieweather,Dreshawn rush for 3 yards gain to the UNM03 (Darame,Omar) PENALTY HBU Pass Interference (Thompson,Tyson) 15 yards from UNM03 to UNM18.1st and 18th at UNM18
Bentsen, Blaise pass incomplete to Harrell, Vernon aborted by Combs, Tavian.2nd and 18th at UNM18
Bentsen, Blaise fired for losing 9 yards to the UNM27 (Hannah,Reco).3rd and 27th at UNM27
Garcia, Gino field goal from 45 yards GOOD, clock 4:27.1st and 10th at HBU35
Garcia, Gino starts 63 meters to the UNM02 Logan-Greene, Emmanuel returns 39 meters to the UNM41 (Ardoin, Jeremy; Toe, Rufus).
Sources
2/ https://hbuhuskies.com/sports/football/stats/2021/new-mexico/boxscore/4734
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
