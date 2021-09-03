Sports
Soto strikes again at a high level without sacrificing walks
Juan Soto has known for a while that opponents are not going to throw at him. At least not with any regularity.
He has walked 48 in 42 games since the All-Star break, the most by far in the majors. And that has yielded a whopping 0.516 on-base percentage in that time, also by far the highest in the majors.
If you’ve paid even little attention, you already know this. We’re not breaking new ground with this topic.
But here’s what’s changed in the past few weeks, and another reason to marvel at Soto’s performance: he punches almost every mistake he sees with authority, and as a result, accumulates wickedly offensive stats.
That was especially noticeable during Thursday’s 7-6 loss against the Phillies, when Soto was 3-for-4 with a homer and walk. He actually got four throws to hit, and he hit three with authority.
Soto attributes his recent rise to a newfound mindset. He no longer just waits for pitchers to let him out. He’s ready to take a beating from them.
“Sometimes I’m on the board and I think they’re going to let me out, but they don’t. They threw at me and I wasn’t ready,” Soto said during a Zoom session with reporters on Thursday. “Now I’m just trying to stay ready, stay locked up. I don’t mind if they let me out. Just be ready to wave every time.”
That willingness has made all the difference for Soto. He remains as patient as ever, walking six times in his last four games to bring his season tally to 106. But if he sees a throw in the attack zone, he won’t waste it.
So it’s that, in addition to his .516 on-base percentage since the All-Star break, Soto is hitting a very healthy .341 and slumping .667 during that period.
“When we look at it day in and day out, he has to be as patient as he is, and then when he gets a throw to hit he doesn’t miss it… there aren’t many guys in the game who can do what he does does it consistently,” said bench coach Tim Bogar, who came in as manager on Thursday while Davey Martinez was recovering from a minor foot procedure. “He comes to the park every night knowing he’s going to get two or three pitches in four or five at bats. That’s all. That he keeps doing it night in, night out and doesn’t deviate from his plan, that’s impressive.”
It helped that Soto has some legitimate protection behind him in the Nationals lineup. Josh Bell has a .869 OPS and 11 home runs in 42 games since the All-Star break. Yadiel Hernandez, who now serves as starting leftfielder and number 5 batter, has a .880 OPS during that time.
Now it’s just a matter of Soto’s ability to maintain this pace in September. The club record for OPS in the second half of the season is 1,043, set by Bryce Harper during his 2015 MVP campaign.
At the moment, Soto stands at 1,183. So he has some room to work with in the last month of the season.
