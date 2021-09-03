Blackhawks in 2022 Winter Olympics: Breaking Down Which Players Can Participate

NHL players will officially return to the Olympics in 2022.

A joint announcement Friday by the NHL, the NHL Players Association and the International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed what the three sides had been planning for months.

After skipping the 2018 tournament, NHL players now make up the majority of the rosters of the 12 teams that qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Canada, the United States, Germany and host country China form Group A; Russia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark form Group B; and Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Latvia form Group C.

There are a number of hoops left to jump through. It is expected that only vaccinated players will be allowed to participate and there is no insurance for COVID-19 infections. The window will also be tight. Participating players will fly to China on February 6, the day after the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, and will be needed back in North America for the resumption of the NHL schedule on February 23.

But the parties involved are going to make sure it works. And from a local perspective, the Blackhawks are arguably one of the best represented NHL franchises in the Olympics.

Seven players on Hawks’ current roster will most likely make it onto their respective countries’ rosters, and a few others could be considered as well. Here’s a look at each of those player situations.

Probably Olympians

Patrick Kane VS

Kane will turn 33 in February, but he remains one of the centerpieces of the anticipated US team. The Buffalo, New York native took five points in six games at the 2010 Olympics when the US earned a silver medal, then four points in six games at the 2014 Olympics when the US finished fourth.

The 2022 US team will benefit from having two of the best young centers in the world, Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel as anchors, and it will be fun to see what Kane can do alongside one of them.

Alex DeBrincat USA

There is a very real possibility that Michigan native DeBrincat could be the opposite winger on Kanes line. Max Pacioretty is the only other American winger with an argument for earning frontline minutes over any of them.

DeBrincat and Kane’s on-ice chemistry and off-ice friendship have blossomed in recent seasons, but being Olympic linemates would surpass any of their shared experiences to date. Without giving offense to Pius Suter, their most frequent center last season with the Hawks, flanking someone like Matthews could take their games to another level.

Seth Jones USA

Jones just missed the Olympic roster in 2014 when he was a rookie in the NHL. The US defensive corps has grown stronger since then and some very good players will inevitably miss the cut again this year, but Jones should have an inside track to make the team.

The Texas native will face off against, but likely end up playing alongside Charlie McAvoy, John Carlson, Ryan McDonagh, Jaccob Slavin, Jeff Petry, Ryan Suter, Quinn Hughes, former Blue Jackets partner Zach Werenski and reigning Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox.

Marc-Andre Fleury Canada

After sitting idle behind Roberto Luongo and Martin Brodeur, but technically winning a gold medal with Canada in 2010, Fleury was dropped from the 2014 roster in favor of Luongo, Carey Price and Mike Smith and he was angry about it at the time.

Eight years later, even at age 37 and 34 respectively, Fleury and Price are shoo-ins in February to stop Canada’s 2022 Olympic team. A roster filled with many of the best players in the game, from Connor McDavid to Sidney Crosby to Nathan MacKinnon, should make life pretty easy for them.

Dominican Kubalik Czech Republic

Kubalik actually took part in the 2018 Olympics as he was only playing in Europe at the time. He scored two goals in five games in a Czech team made up entirely of non-NHL players.

Much has changed since then, both in Olympic hockey and in Kubalik’s career, but one thing will not happen: in 2022, Hell will once again become an important player for the Czechs. He was their top scorer at the World Championships this summer, even though that team had no stars. such as David Pastrnak, Jakuk Voracek and Tomas Hertl.

Philipp Kurashev Switzerland

After breaking out as an NHL rookie last season, Kurashev, who has both Swiss and Russian ancestry, climbed up to a top-six role on the Swiss team at the World Championships.

As a result, he is on track to make his Olympic debut for Switzerland next year. With Roman Josi in defense and Nino Neiderreiter, Kevin Fiala, Timo Meier and Nico Hischier up front, the Swiss team has some big names at the top of the roster but will struggle with depth.

Lukas Reichel Germany

Reichel has yet to play an NHL game, although that could change between October and February, but he will almost certainly represent Germany in Beijing. At the World Cup, the 19-year-old top acquisition was third on the team with six points in nine games.

The Germans have a fantastic goalkeeping duo in Philipp Grubauer and Thomas Greiss, and Leon Draisaitl will be one of the best strikers in the tournament, but they too will struggle with depth.

possible Olympians

Kevin Lankinen Finland

Between Juuse Saros, Antti Raanta, Kaapo Kahkonen and Lankinen, the Finns will have to leave one very good goalkeeper from their Olympic roster.

But Lankinen’s previous success on the international stage, heroically leading Finland to a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships, and domestic popularity through his Finnish book club, make him hard to rule out.

Jonathan Toews Canada

Given how Toew’s availability to the Hawks this season remains a mystery, his availability for the Olympics is virtually impossible to predict.

It’s highly likely that the 33-year-old center will take a three-week break in February to rest his body and prepare for the NHL season’s stretch run, especially as he already won gold in 2010 and 2014. has won. participate, he could crack the Canadian lineup one more time.

Connor Murphy USA

The aforementioned loaded US defensive corps make the road from Murphy to Beijing difficult, but injuries and opt-outs could potentially open a spot for a reliable man like him. Born in Ohio, Murphy held the role of captain or deputy captain on U.S. teams during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 World Championships.