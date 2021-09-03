This Week at Michigan Men’s Golf: Island Resort Intercollegiate

Michigan opens the 2021-22 season at the Island Resort Intercollegiate on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

UM is playing its first fall event since October 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the fall of 2020.

Senior Patrick Sullivan will play in the #1 spot for the Wolverines and will kick off his 18th career event.

All three freshmen — Hunter Thomson (beginner), Yuqi Liu (individual) and Bavake Sihota (individual) are expected to make their collegiate debut.

THIS WEEK

Sun-Mon, Sep 5-6 — at Island Resort Intercollegiate (Bark River, Michigan)

Score live | Sage Run Golf Course

Next on the tee: Island Resort Intercollegiate

After the fall 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Michigan men’s golf team returns and heads for the Island Resort Intercollegiate Sunday and Monday, September 5-6. The two-day 54-hole event is held at the Sage Run Golf Course in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Scoring will be five players, count the four lowest scores, with a 10-team field. Selected teams will receive individuals, including UM, who will have three. The course is intended to be set up as a par 72 at 7,375 yards (black tees).

The Island Resort Intercollegiate Field

There will be 10 teams competing at the Island Resort Intercollegiate, including: Bowling Green State, Central Florida, Detroit, Kentucky, Michigan State, Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota State and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The Island Resort Intercollegiate Schedule

Friday September 3 — Travel day

Saturday, September 4 — Practice Round, 10:00 AM (start times from #1)

Sunday, September 5 — First Round (18), 7:40 AM (start times of Nos. 1 and 10)

Sunday, September 5 — Second Round (18), continuous play after completion of the first round

Monday, September 6 — Third Round (18), 7:40 AM (start times of Nos. 1 and 10)

The Island Resort Intercollegiate Lineup

Michigan will travel a five-member starting group and three individuals to the Island Resort Intercollegiate. The starting five are senior Patrick Sullivan , freshman Hunter Thomson , sophomore Will Anderson , junior Pier Francesco De Col and sophomore Jude Kim . The Wolverine individuals will be a graduate student Brendan O’Reilly and freshmen Yuqi Liu and Bavake Sihota

Wolverine Bites

Michigan will play four fall events, starting with the Island Resort Intercollegiate (September 5-6). In September, the Wolverines head to New Haven, Conn., for Yale’s Macdonald Cup (September 25-26) at the Course at Yale. The event is an opportunity for the Wolverines to preview the spring at the NCAA’s six regional locations. Beginning in October, the Wolverines will head to Sugar Grove, Illinois, to play at Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Northern Illinois (October 2-4) on the challenging Rich Harvest Farm course. The fall season concludes with a trip to Paradise Island in the Bahamas for the Bahamas Invitational (October 29-31) at the Ocean Club Golf Course at the Atlantis Resort. With three months of training, UM will start the spring season in February.

Charlie Pilon returns for a fifth season with the Maize and Blue after electing to have the additional year of eligibility following the NCAA’s waiver following the coronavirus pandemic. In his previous four seasons, the Australian importer played in 33 events, starting with 32. He averaged 74.26 in his career with a record 73.00 during his junior season. Pilon, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, is enrolled at UM’s prestigious Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Following Pilon’s lead, UM welcomes transfer to Illinois Brendan O’Reilly as a graduate transfer, as he will also benefit from the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility. While playing with the Illini, he played in 27 events with 19 starts and had a career average of 73.59, setting a career-best 72.88 as a sophomore. During his career, he helped Illinois to 13 team titles, 10 runner-ups, three Big Ten titles, and one NCAA regional title. After earning a degree in accounting from Illinois, O’Reilly is pursuing a master’s degree in accounting from UM’s prestigious Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

In addition to welcoming O’Reilly to the program, UM signed three freshmen in the fall who will try to have an immediate impact on the program. UM coach Zach Barlow went north of the border for all three newcomers as Hunter Thomson (Calgary, Alberta), Bavake Sihota (Caledon, Ontario) and Yuqi Liu (Toronto and Beijing, China) make up the Wolverine freshman class.

Will Anderson was one of three Wolverines to start all six events a year ago. In his rookie campaign, he ran the UM pace in two events, culminating in his first career top-10 (t-9th) at Houston’s Border Olympics, with a career-best even par 216 (71-72-73) total. That number was the lowest since a UM first-year student Henry Spring posted a score of 214 (+4) at the 2017 Big Ten Championships. Anderson was the only Wolverine to complete all 18 rounds, averaging 75.06 as the team average to become the first rookie the team in led in scoring for six years (Kyle Mueller, 2015).

Patrick Sullivan prepares for his final season at Ann Arbor, after a career season as a junior. After hitting a career average of 75.33 per round, he posted the lowest round of the season with a career-low 67 (-5) — his first career under 70 — shot in the final round of the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate ( February 14-16). Using that round, he posted a UM season low as well as his career best 215 (-1), surpassing his previous best with six shots (221; 2018 Fighting Irish Classic). He has started all 17 events in which he has competed during his career.

After finishing second in 2019, Patrick Sullivan used a 2-and-1 win over East Michigan’s Tyler Rayman to win the 110th Michigan Amateur Championship at Cascade Hills Country Club this summer. Sullivan becomes the 16th Wolverine to hoist the Staghorn Trophy and is the first UM golfer to win since Andrew Chapman’s title run in 2013. UM now has 26 overall titles in state amateur history.

Patrick Sullivan’s Michigan Amateur Run

No. 5 seed (70-69/139, -1)

Round of 64: 6&5 win over No. 60 seed Erik Fahlen (Taylor University)

Round of 32: 1-up win over number 28 seed Alex Zeoli

Round of 16: 2&1 win over 12th seeded Charles Delong (GVSU)

Quarter-finals: 2-up win over #4 seeded James Piot (Michigan State & 2021 US Amateur Champion)

Semi-finals: 3&1 victory over number 8 seeded Colin Sikkenga (Oakland)

Final: 2 & 1 win over No. 14 seed Tyler Rayman (EMU)

Next one

Sat-Sun, 25-26 Sept. — at Macdonald Cup (New Haven, Conn.)