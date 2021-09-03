Sports
This Week at Michigan Men’s Golf: Island Resort Intercollegiate
Michigan opens the 2021-22 season at the Island Resort Intercollegiate on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
UM is playing its first fall event since October 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the fall of 2020.
Senior Patrick Sullivan will play in the #1 spot for the Wolverines and will kick off his 18th career event.
All three freshmen — Hunter Thomson (beginner), Yuqi Liu (individual) and Bavake Sihota (individual) are expected to make their collegiate debut.
THIS WEEK
Sun-Mon, Sep 5-6 — at Island Resort Intercollegiate (Bark River, Michigan)
Score live | Sage Run Golf Course
Social media: facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Next on the tee: Island Resort Intercollegiate
After the fall 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Michigan men’s golf team returns and heads for the Island Resort Intercollegiate Sunday and Monday, September 5-6. The two-day 54-hole event is held at the Sage Run Golf Course in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Scoring will be five players, count the four lowest scores, with a 10-team field. Selected teams will receive individuals, including UM, who will have three. The course is intended to be set up as a par 72 at 7,375 yards (black tees).
The Island Resort Intercollegiate Field
There will be 10 teams competing at the Island Resort Intercollegiate, including: Bowling Green State, Central Florida, Detroit, Kentucky, Michigan State, Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota State and Wisconsin-Green Bay.
The Island Resort Intercollegiate Schedule
Friday September 3 — Travel day
Saturday, September 4 — Practice Round, 10:00 AM (start times from #1)
Sunday, September 5 — First Round (18), 7:40 AM (start times of Nos. 1 and 10)
Sunday, September 5 — Second Round (18), continuous play after completion of the first round
Monday, September 6 — Third Round (18), 7:40 AM (start times of Nos. 1 and 10)
The Island Resort Intercollegiate Lineup
Michigan will travel a five-member starting group and three individuals to the Island Resort Intercollegiate. The starting five are senior Patrick Sullivan, freshman Hunter Thomson, sophomore Will Anderson, junior Pier Francesco De Col and sophomore Jude Kim. The Wolverine individuals will be a graduate student Brendan O’Reillyand freshmen Yuqi Liu and Bavake Sihota
Wolverine Bites
Michigan will play four fall events, starting with the Island Resort Intercollegiate (September 5-6). In September, the Wolverines head to New Haven, Conn., for Yale’s Macdonald Cup (September 25-26) at the Course at Yale. The event is an opportunity for the Wolverines to preview the spring at the NCAA’s six regional locations. Beginning in October, the Wolverines will head to Sugar Grove, Illinois, to play at Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Northern Illinois (October 2-4) on the challenging Rich Harvest Farm course. The fall season concludes with a trip to Paradise Island in the Bahamas for the Bahamas Invitational (October 29-31) at the Ocean Club Golf Course at the Atlantis Resort. With three months of training, UM will start the spring season in February.
Charlie Pilon returns for a fifth season with the Maize and Blue after electing to have the additional year of eligibility following the NCAA’s waiver following the coronavirus pandemic. In his previous four seasons, the Australian importer played in 33 events, starting with 32. He averaged 74.26 in his career with a record 73.00 during his junior season. Pilon, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, is enrolled at UM’s prestigious Stephen M. Ross School of Business.
Following Pilon’s lead, UM welcomes transfer to Illinois Brendan O’Reilly as a graduate transfer, as he will also benefit from the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility. While playing with the Illini, he played in 27 events with 19 starts and had a career average of 73.59, setting a career-best 72.88 as a sophomore. During his career, he helped Illinois to 13 team titles, 10 runner-ups, three Big Ten titles, and one NCAA regional title. After earning a degree in accounting from Illinois, O’Reilly is pursuing a master’s degree in accounting from UM’s prestigious Stephen M. Ross School of Business.
In addition to welcoming O’Reilly to the program, UM signed three freshmen in the fall who will try to have an immediate impact on the program. UM coach Zach Barlow went north of the border for all three newcomers as Hunter Thomson (Calgary, Alberta), Bavake Sihota (Caledon, Ontario) and Yuqi Liu (Toronto and Beijing, China) make up the Wolverine freshman class.
Will Anderson was one of three Wolverines to start all six events a year ago. In his rookie campaign, he ran the UM pace in two events, culminating in his first career top-10 (t-9th) at Houston’s Border Olympics, with a career-best even par 216 (71-72-73) total. That number was the lowest since a UM first-year student Henry Spring posted a score of 214 (+4) at the 2017 Big Ten Championships. Anderson was the only Wolverine to complete all 18 rounds, averaging 75.06 as the team average to become the first rookie the team in led in scoring for six years (Kyle Mueller, 2015).
Patrick Sullivan prepares for his final season at Ann Arbor, after a career season as a junior. After hitting a career average of 75.33 per round, he posted the lowest round of the season with a career-low 67 (-5) — his first career under 70 — shot in the final round of the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate ( February 14-16). Using that round, he posted a UM season low as well as his career best 215 (-1), surpassing his previous best with six shots (221; 2018 Fighting Irish Classic). He has started all 17 events in which he has competed during his career.
After finishing second in 2019, Patrick Sullivan used a 2-and-1 win over East Michigan’s Tyler Rayman to win the 110th Michigan Amateur Championship at Cascade Hills Country Club this summer. Sullivan becomes the 16th Wolverine to hoist the Staghorn Trophy and is the first UM golfer to win since Andrew Chapman’s title run in 2013. UM now has 26 overall titles in state amateur history.
Patrick Sullivan’s Michigan Amateur Run
No. 5 seed (70-69/139, -1)
Round of 64: 6&5 win over No. 60 seed Erik Fahlen (Taylor University)
Round of 32: 1-up win over number 28 seed Alex Zeoli
Round of 16: 2&1 win over 12th seeded Charles Delong (GVSU)
Quarter-finals: 2-up win over #4 seeded James Piot (Michigan State & 2021 US Amateur Champion)
Semi-finals: 3&1 victory over number 8 seeded Colin Sikkenga (Oakland)
Final: 2 & 1 win over No. 14 seed Tyler Rayman (EMU)
Next one
Sat-Sun, 25-26 Sept. — at Macdonald Cup (New Haven, Conn.)
Sources
2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2021/9/3/this-week-in-michigan-mens-golf-island-resort-intercollegiate.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]