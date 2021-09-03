Women’s Golf Ready for 2021 Nittany Lion Invitational





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State women’s golf team kicks off its fall 2021 campaign this weekend, hosting the 45th annual Nittany Lion Invitational on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Penn State Nittany Lions will once again host their home tournament at the Penn State Golf Courses this weekend. Celebrating 100 years of Penn State golf, the tournament returns to its roots and returns to the White Course for the first time in over 10 years. “The bunkers [on the White Course] are definitely more difficult, they are deeper and there are more bunkers that come into play,” said head coach Denise St. Pierre . “The green complexes are also generally more challenging [than the Blue Course].” COURSE OVERVIEW The White Course was renovated in 2005 and offers a challenging alternative to the newer Blue Course. With holes dating back to 1922, the shorter White Course offers smaller crowned greens that enhance character and require a creative short game. The carved bunker from the 1920s has been photographed and studied by some of the best architects today. Nearly 40 bunkers in the front alone force you to master your game, in your efforts to get a low score.

Elevation changes and deceptively placed fairway and green side bunkers will test your distance control and depth perception.

The White Course par 3’s will prove to be some of the most challenging you’ve ever played. This course will put your creativity to the test. When in doubt, punch and run. ABOUT THE NLIA The first-ever Nittany Lion Invitational was played in 1974, and this weekend marked the 22nd consecutive NLI contested during the fall season.

In total, the tournament has been held 31 times in the fall, while it took place on 13 separate occasions during the spring, the last being in 1999.

Penn State has captured 23 tournament crowns, including five of the last 10. The Nittany Lions won the team championship in 2015 and 2016, finishing second to Maryland in 2017 before retaking the tournament crown in 2018. The last NLI to be played in 2019 was won by Penn. with the Nittany Lions in second.

Penn State has had 14 individual medalists with the most recent being: Sarah Willis finished in 2018 with her tournament record 11-under (205). Willis shot three sub-par rounds of 68, 70 and 67 on the Par-72 Blue Course and her total of 205 was also a 54-hole Penn State school record.

finished in 2018 with her tournament record 11-under (205). Willis shot three sub-par rounds of 68, 70 and 67 on the Par-72 Blue Course and her total of 205 was also a 54-hole Penn State school record. The Nittany Lions trailed the last five holes of the 2018 tournament by 11 shots and went 9-under on that stretch to put Washington in first place. Ashni Dhruva, a recent graduate of Nittany Lion, the team’s fifth member, finished by one stroke better than the fifth Huskies player to secure the tiebreaker win.

Penn State’s final round score of 9-under, 279, is the second lowest total of 18 holes in school history. THE FIELD This year’s field features the host Nittany Lions and 13 other schools from the Midwest and Northeast.

The schools represented this weekend are Akron, Boston College, Bucknell, Delaware, Georgetown, Harvard, James Madison, Pennsylvania, Penn State, Princeton, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Towson, Youngstown State.

Each school starts five golfers with the four lowest scores counting towards the team total. Six individuals from Penn State and individuals from Rutgers, Boston College, Harvard, Seton Hall, Delaware, James Madison, Georgetown, Youngstown State, Akron and Bucknell rounded out the complete field of 87 golfers. THE TEAM The five starting Penn State for the opening tournament of the season consists of four returnees and one freshman. Senior Sarah Willis (Eaton, Ohio) begins her fourth year in the starting lineup and joins junior classmates Mathilde Delavallade (Royan, France) and Isha Dhruvac (Katy, Texas). sophomore Victoria Tip Aucha (Vienna, Va.) gets her first crack at the Nittany Lion Invitational while freshman Drew Nienhaus (St. Louis, Mo.) rounds out the base five.

(Eaton, Ohio) begins her fourth year in the starting lineup and joins junior classmates (Royan, France) and (Katy, Texas). sophomore (Vienna, Va.) gets her first crack at the Nittany Lion Invitational while freshman (St. Louis, Mo.) rounds out the base five. Willis set the team pace during a shortened 2020-21 season averaging 74.22 strokes, closely followed by Delavallade at 75.11. Dhruva and Tip-Aucha finished third and fourth respectively with averages of 76.13 and 76.67.

The remaining six Nittany Lions will compete individually and four will make their Penn State debuts.

sophomore Maria Arizagas placeholder image (Samborondon, Ecuador) makes her collegiate debut together with freshmen Michelle Cox (Allentown, Pennsylvania), Jami Morris (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) and Katie Scheck (Greensboro, Georgia).

(Samborondon, Ecuador) makes her collegiate debut together with freshmen (Allentown, Pennsylvania), (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) and (Greensboro, Georgia). Junior classmates Taylor Waller (Canonsburg, Pa.) and Lauren Freyvogel (Gibsonia, Pa.) will complete the squad competing as individuals. NEXT ONE

Penn State will return to the course next Sunday through Tuesday (September 12-14) when they travel to the Cougar Classic hosted by the College of Charleston in Hanahan, South Carolina.

