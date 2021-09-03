pirates vs. Cubs – Game Recap – September 3, 2021





CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed Friday’s 6-5 team win over the Pittsburgh Pirates after testing positive for COVID-19. Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth straight win. Frank Schwindel also connected and Ian Happ hit three more on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field. A spokesperson for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and are in quarantine. Both are vaccinated. Bench coach Andy Green leads the team while Ross is away. But Green was ejected by umpire Tom Hallion in the sixth inning after appearing to be upset as Kevin Newmans finished in second on a possible double play. Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for Pittsburgh in last place, which dropped his fourth game in a row. Hoy Park also went deep. The Pirates trailed 5-0 after four innings, but Alford completed a three-run sixth with a tying two-run homer and a huge drive to a green roof in the center that chased Alec Mills. Alford has four home runs in the year and seven for his career after his first multihomer game. Schwindel regained the lead for the Cubs with an one-out drive in the bottom half on a 3-0 pitch by Shelby Miller (0-1). Schwindel also singled in Hermosillo in the second. Trevor Megill (1-0), Codi Heuer and Rowan Wick combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings after Mills left. Megill retired the side for his first Major League win, and Rowan Wick retired the side in the ninth for his second save. Hermosillo got Chicago off to a quick start with a two-run single with two outs in the second. He led off the fourth with his third homer, a drive to center left against Steven Brault. Happ singled in the third, a double in the fifth and another single in the seventh. The medley batsman hits .342 (25 for 73) in his last 20 games, raising his average to .208 after a rough start to the season. TRAINERS ROOM Cubs: INF David Bote (sprained right ankle) walked the bases before the game. NEXT ONE Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.43 ERA) will pitch for the Cubs on Saturday. Hendricks was hit hard in his last start, giving up eight runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 13-1 loss against the White Sox last weekend. The Pirates did not announce a starter before the game. —— Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ——

