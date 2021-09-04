Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas and bathroom breaks: explaining the biggest controversy of the 2021 US Open
As the great New York comedian Jerry Seinfeld would say, “What’s up with all those bathroom breaks?”
Just two days after the 2021 US Open, the topic of conversation isn’t quite centered on the action on the pitch. The biggest topic instead is what happens when a player leaves the field.
It all started on Day 1 when Andy Murray and StefanosTsitsipas took part in a five-set thriller in which the No. 3 seed from Greece took a long bathroom break before the ultimate fifth set. The break came after Tsitsipas had a medical time-out which Murray found a little suspicious.
“It’s just disappointing because I think it affected the outcome of the game,” Murray said. “I’m not saying I’m definitely going to win that game, but it affected what happened after those breaks.”
TSITSIPAS: Murray ‘lost respect’ | Zverev adds fuel
Murray talked more about playing skill, but Alexander Zverev, who has a past with Tsitsipas on Tuesday, went a little further and suggested that he was cheating in the washroom.
“He’s been gone for more than 10 minutes; his father is texting on the phone. He comes out and suddenly his tactics have completely changed. Not just me, but everyone saw it,” he said after his first round victory. Sam Querrey. “The whole game plan changes. Either it’s a really magical place he goes, or there’s communication.”
Once the warm-ups begin, coaching is strictly prohibited and can result in a fine of up to $20,000 and fines under the Points Penalty Schedule.
So what exactly is going on here? Is there a backstory here and what are the rules? Sporting News takes an in-depth look at the toilet controversy running amok at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
What is the bathroom break rule for tennis anyway?
According to the 2021 Official Grand Slam Rule Book, the rule is as follows:
A player may request permission to leave the field of play for a reasonable amount of time for a toilet break, a change of clothes, or both, but for no other reason.
Toilet breaks should be taken on a set break and breaks from clothing should be taken on a set break. In singles events, a player is entitled to one (1) break during a best-of-three (3) set match and two (2) breaks during a best-of-five (5) set match.
Any toilet break taken after a warm-up has begun is considered one of the allowed breaks. In all cases, the nearest assigned bathroom should be used. The player is expected to have the necessary clothing available on the field.
Additional breaks are allowed but will be penalized in accordance with the Points Penalty Scheme if the player is not ready to play within the allotted time. Any player who abuses this rule will be penalized in accordance with the Unsportsmanlike Conduct section of the Code of Conduct.
It should also be noted that a line umpire is expected to accompany the player when they leave the field “to ensure that the player does not use the break for other purposes”. They are required to report any rules being broken, but clearly there is a line on how far they are likely to go to check.
There is also no time allotment for the bathroom break. Of course, the location of the court affects the duration. Courts outside the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums may not have an easily accessible bathroom, which would result in a longer hiatus.
Why is the duration so important?
As Murray pointed out, a long break affects a player’s body.
“Yeah, it just cools off a little bit. … Of course a lot of adrenaline rushes through your body. Lose a set like that (Murray lost the fourth set 6-3), then take a long break, the adrenaline kind of feels like that it, you just feel a little flat,” Murray said after previously saying in his press that he expected a long break from his opponent.
“The longer the match lasts, for example seven, ten minutes after a match is over, you go to the locker room and you sit down a bit, you also start to stiffen a bit. Certainly at my age anyway, maybe not when I early twenties.”
Why is everyone mad at Tsitsipas?
“It’s not so much about getting off the field. It’s the amount of time. I spoke to my team about it before the game and said to expect that, prepare for it if it didn’t go to his liking. So I tried that to do,” said elder statesman Murray, who is also on the players’ council.
Yes, Tsitsipas is accused of taking gamemanship to another level. Of course, players will take a moment or pause or sometimes yell at themselves to break the momentum. And yes, the 23-year-old may go to extremes. The bigger issue to focus on, though, is that he’s also been accused of cheating.
At the Cincinnati Open just over a week ago, Zverev brought up his extended toilet breaks to the chair umpire during the duo’s semifinal showdown.
“He took his bag with his phone and everything in it,Zverev said to the chairman of the refereeAdel Nour during an eight-minute break by the Greek player. This was the same in Paris and will be the same as any other tournament he plays.” (Zverev lost in five sets to Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros semifinal.)
Of course, Nour tried to crush that by saying he had an escort, as prescribed by the rule. But let’s face it, and as Zverev said, “He’s not going to accompany him to the toilet.”
The broadcast where Tsitsipas’ father texted while his son was off court certainly didn’t help put out the fire.
The lengthy stoppage also occurred during his quarterfinal match with Canadian Flix Auger-Aliassime, which saw him take a 10-minute break.
“I don’t think it would be much fun if I changed shorts on the field in front of everyone,” Tsitsipas said after losing to Zverev in August. I prefer to do that in the locker room, including socks and shoes. I am a person who sweats a little more than others. I think it is acceptable. Some people teased me and joked about it, but it’s just how it works for me.
“People need to understand. I’m not going to stop because I feel better when I step out on the field to start the new set.”
He confirmed his position after his win over Andy Murray.
“I don’t think I broke any rules. I played by the guidelines, how everything is…. As far as I play by the rules and stick to what the ATP says is fair, then everything else is fine.” he said, before calling the controversy over the deception “absolutely ridiculous.”
US Open Round 2: Tsitsipas vs. mannarino
As the rain and wind whipped around the outside of the Arthur Ashe stadium on Wednesday night, Tsitsipas took on Italy’s Adrian Mannarino in the second round. After losing the third set in a tiebreak (7-4), Tsitsipas did his thing and took a toilet break.
This time it was a seven-minute break with the fans in attendance raining booing aimed at the Greek player, who explained that he feels “rejuvenated” and “fresh” and lighter when he puts on his clothes.
When he returned, he bagged Mannarino to win in four sets.
Mannarino, for his part, had no problems with the break: “He’s not doing anything wrong, I think the rule is wrong.”
After her match, the prequel to the Mannarino-Tsitsipas evening match, American Sloane Stephens was asked about the intermissions.
“I can’t speak about what happened in that match, but I know there’s still a lot of it on the girl’s side. It’s game art,” she said after beating Coco Gauff. “I think there is definitely a rule or changes.”
When asked if there should be a hard time limit, she added: “I don’t think you should leave the field because six, eight minutes is a long time to leave a game. That changes the whole momentum of a match. When you change, what do you change? What are you doing in there?
“Again, I think a few years ago there was a rule where girls were only allowed, it was a three minute rule or something in the bathroom. If you’ve ever replaced a wet sports bra that I don’t think you have, you wouldn’t know how hard that is But that might be five minutes If you come in six, seven, eight, nine minutes, okay, what are you doing there? Need help? I can come help you. Like, what happens?”
Of course, Tsitsipas’ own press conference after the game was inundated with questions about his breaks.
Q. The crowd cheered again tonight when you came back. After talking to Andy and a few other players, did you think about going faster?
TSITSIPAS: Sure.
Q. You still needed more than seven minutes at intermission tonight.
TSITSIPAS: I’d like to know, what’s the rule?
Q. Regardless of the rule, you know that people are not happy.
TSITSIPAS: Yes, but the rules are there to follow, aren’t they? If I break a rule, of course I’m guilty. I agree, I’m doing something wrong. If I stay within the guidelines, what’s the problem?
Q I think with what people like Murray would say, there are unwritten rules about trying to be respectful of the opponent’s time, which they might think you don’t respect.
TSITSIPAS: I have a question for you. I don’t look at other people’s business. But I remember looking at it when I was younger. Can you please check when Andy Murray ran into Novak Djokovic in the final here, for the fifth set, that intermission, can you please look it up and let me know next time?
QI did. It took him less than three minutes.
STEFANOS TSITSIPAS: Less than three minutes, okay.
QI looked it up.
TSITSIPAS: Okay. So three minutes more make a difference?
Q. He thought so. It’s a matter of being clear that you’re doing something that upsets your colleagues.
TSITSIPAS: Okay.
Q. Did it bother you to hear the booing from the fans when you got back?
TSITSIPAS: I didn’t do anything wrong, so I don’t understand. The people love the sport, they come to watch tennis. I have nothing against them. I like the fans.
But some people don’t understand. That’s all. They don’t understand. They haven’t played tennis at a high level yet to understand how much effort and how difficult it is to do what we do.
Sometimes we need a short break to do what we need to do.
