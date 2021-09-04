Carlos Alcaraz is the next name in tennis you should know

Of course, it is by definition unfair to compare an 18-year-old to Rafael Nadal. And stylistically, Alcaraz doesn’t fly across the field the way he modeled his game after Nadal. In fact, he said after the game that his style was more like Roger Federer. But where the connection to his compatriot is easy to see is the relentlessness of Alcaraz’s attack, his fist-pumping flair and ability to level up at the big moment.

And the New York fans absolutely loved it.

The crowd was behind me, pushing me up every moment, Alcaraz said. It surprised me.

The palpable buzz around Arthur Ashe Stadium started when Alcaraz got off to a fast start, but it really started to crescendo when he came back in the third set after two service breaks to equalize and then win the tiebreaker with a combination of backhands with rope that seemed to kiss every line and agile drop shots that annoyed his opponent.

The fans who jumped aboard the Alcaraz bandwagon probably also had something to do with Tsitsipas, who kicked this tournament. with a series of long eight-minute bathroom breaks after sets during his first two matches.

Other players began to challenge Tsitsipas over the tactic that is not against the rules but widely considered unsportsmanlike and it became one of the big topics of the US Open. Former champion Andy Murray, who lost to Tsitsipas in the first round, was extremely vocal about it during the game, after the game and on Twitter the next day.

That was enough to turn the crowd against him, and Tsitsipas was booed when he left the court however, after the third set, this time he managed to reduce the time he needed to change to about three minutes.

At that point in the game, it looked like Tsitsipas would take control and Alcaraz might have already fired his best shot. Tsitsipas easily walked away with the fourth set to equalize the match, but Alcaraz came up with a different approach in the decider.

Alcaraz showed no fear of his opponent, the location or the moment, but just started shooting the ball, hitting even harder than he had before. And when, after holding serve to force a tiebreak, he won the tiebreak with five clean winners in a spectacular show of strength and precision.