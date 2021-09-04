Jack Sock: ‘Maybe some of my best tennis is still ahead’ | ATP tour

At the end of the fifth set and over three and a half hours of play on Thursday, Jack Sock waited for what seemed an eternity when a lob from 31st seed Alexander Bublik soared through the air over Court 5 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center . It was Sock’s second match point and he was an overhead away from advancing to the third round of the US Open.

“I couldn’t see the ball when it went up, it was crazy. Maybe he hadn’t hit the ball under the lights yet, because he hit him pretty high. As soon as it went up I felt like I lost it for a second and then it just blew,” Sock told ATPTour.com. “I didn’t necessarily want to take a risk with a full shot, so I went with a small pickleball hack to try and finish it.”

Finish it off, Sock did it, before falling to court to celebrate. The former No. 8 in the world advanced to the third round of a singles major for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open.

“[That was] just happiness [after] much sacrifice. It’s been a journey back, no one can deny it, nor will I allow anyone to take a moment like this for granted or take it away from me,” Sock said. “You might be able to do that if you’re a little bit younger, you’re ranked higher, you consistently make the third round at Slams. You play the quarters and semi-finals at other Tour events and it seems kind of normal.

“Not to have felt that for so long and to feel that again, especially in such a long competition, a physical, especially when people have doubted me physically over the years, just felt good, not just for myself, but also to stick it to a few people too, I’m not going to lie.’



Photo credits: Elsa/Getty Images

Sock was once the next big American star. A four-time ATP Tour singles title, the Nebraska native won the 2017 Rolex Paris Masters to secure its singles spot at that year’s Nitto ATP Finals.

But in 2018, he went 9-22 in tour-level matches and didn’t take consecutive wins until his last tournament of the season in Paris. The American then underwent surgery in February 2019 to repair two ligaments in his thumb.

In November 2019, Sock dropped out of the FedEx ATP rankings. At the end of that season, he had conversations with his loved ones about whether he would continue the long journey back to the top of the sport.

“Everyone knows that the way back actually starts all over again. I didn’t even have a number next to my name for a ranking. There was definitely a real conversation about whether we were going to do this or not,” Sock said. “I’m happy with what I’ve done in my career. I’d say I’ve had a very successful career so far, but we felt like there was still some if not much in the tank and a lot of good tennis ahead of me. Maybe some of my best tennis is still ahead of me, so I’m trying to prove it week by week, match by match.

“I was definitely a little lost there, but very, very happy and blessed to have found my coach Bogie [Alex Bogomolov], my wife, I am now based in Charlotte. I feel like we’re doing a good job.”

Sock made it to the finals of an ATP Challenger Tour event in Indian Wells last March, but his momentum was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He only played three tournaments for the rest of 2021 after tennis resumed in August.

Earlier this year, Sock dropped back to qualifying at a Challenger in Biella to rebuild his game, FedEx ATP rankings and confidence.

“Playing qualifiers from some Challengers, it’s different and honestly I didn’t handle it very well at the beginning,” Sock admitted. “It was definitely an adjustment period to be able to keep your eyes forward, your nose down and just keep going.”

Sock “fiddled” with his game and gear, which didn’t immediately pay off, so he “went back to the old ways” and raised a Challenger trophy in Little Rock in June. Since then, the 28-year-old has been steadily building. The mental part of his comeback was tougher than his physical recovery.



Photo credits: Little Rock Open

“It wraps your mind around mentally, ‘Hey, I was Top 10, I was seeded at Slams, I said goodbye at Tour events,'” said Sock. “Now it’s ‘Play Challengers and work your way back up.’ You literally have zero points, so the mental grind is definitely heavier than the physical one.”

That “gravel” has paid off this American summer. Sock showed his excellent form by pushing Rafael Nadal to a tiebreak in the final set at the Citi Open in Washington. In New York, the home favorite is in the third round for the first time since 2016.

world no. 184 Sock could match his best major performance by beating Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and Cincinnati champion Alexander Zverev on Saturday. “I wouldn’t enter the tournament if I didn’t think I could beat someone in the draw or at least not give myself a chance,” he said.

Whatever happens, Sock enjoys the moment and appreciates what he’s accomplished so far.

“It feels great. Not just for me personally and for my wife, my family and my coach, all the people around me. We love it. It’s a very happy moment for us,” said Sock. love to silence the haters a little bit. I’ve had a lot of doubts and hatred for the past few years, that’s part of sport, but it sure feels good to shut them up a little bit.”