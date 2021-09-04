Tennis ball shortage angers players with 2021 US Open fever

Do you have tennis balls? Not if you’re in New York City.

Everyone has tennis fever with the US Open in full swing, but players are causing racket due to a ball shortage plaguing sports shops.

Woody Schneider, the owner of Midtown’s NYC Racquet Sports, has never seen anything like it.

“At first people thought it was a joke,” he said, but when the shelves dried up, people flocked to his store looking for the fuzzy green balls.

“I’ve never sold so many boxes of balls in my career,” Schneider, who has owned the store for nearly 30 years, told The Post.

According to recent reports, major online retailers are also on backorder, with customers complaining about the prices of remaining inventory on reddit.

Tennis players everywhere are running into a shortage of tennis balls in their local shops. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Tennis warehouse is backordered and prices of 24-pack cases are higher than ever,” wrote one Reddit user.

The shortage seems to mainly affect Wilson and Penn’s tennis balls, who together form a predominant share of the tennis market. Luckily for Schneider, he doesn’t usually wear those brands. The smaller companies he owns, like Dunlop and Babolat, haven’t had the same supply chain issues, and he’s still able to serve the athletic community.

That’s not necessarily the case with other stores in Manhattan.

“We weren’t able to get US Open balls [made by Wilson]said Mark Mason, who has owned Mason’s Tennis on East 53rd Street for 50 years.

Manufacturers, Mason said, are delaying shipments because of a backup of containers coming in from abroad. Stores like him need higher margin items like rackets more than lower margin items like tennis balls. Those will be the last items to ship and the supply doesn’t seem to be returning anytime soon.

Author and podcaster Tour, an avid tennis player from Brooklyn, said he’s noticed a lack of tennis balls on recreational courts in recent weeks.

“Guys have said they have a hard time getting balls,” Tour said, referring to the group of about 20 men he plays with recreationally on the Fort Greene courses. “It’s one of the more interesting things about the whole COVID thing.”

He and his friends had no idea that Babolat even made tennis balls until recently they had to buy them as a last resort.

To the novice eye, tennis ball brands may not seem like a big deal, but it can affect how athletes play, Tour said.

Some balls last longer and wear less during a long volley, and balls that wear easily become fluffier and less aerodynamic due to the texture.

There is also “a big difference between new balls versus old balls” because of wearing them after playing, he said.

Meanwhile, more enthusiasts than ever are taking to the track.

Mason has seen a ‘boom’ of new tennis players because his social distancing makes it a ‘great COVID sport’.

Last year there were 4 million new tennis players in the US, said Sarah Houseknecht, director of brand communications for Wilson. The pandemic, she said, impacted factory output and the ability to move products around the world.

“We expect supply chain challenges to continue as the world emerges from the pandemic,” Houseknecht wrote in an emailed statement.

Mason’s store is struggling with a shortage of tennis balls due to increased demand and insufficient supply. Stephen Yang |

Michael Dowse, CEO of the US Tennis Association, cited a 40% increase in racket sales this year alone, which could lead to several million new players.

Although the shortage of tennis balls will not affect the US Open, it is still a major challenge for the industry. The Open is scheduled six to 12 months in advance, Dowse said, and since Wilson tennis balls were secured months ago, the event was “never in danger.”

Meanwhile, demand for the rising number of amateur players continues to outpace supply.

“It’s the biggest growth we’ve ever seen,” Dowse said.