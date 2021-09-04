Springfield’s first-ever outdoor ping-pong tournament to be held downtown every Thursday in September





Table tennis fans can’t wait to see Downtown Springfield gear up for its first-ever outdoor ping pong tournament. Rally in the Alley is a month-long outdoor ping pong points competition held on Market Street every Thursday beginning September 9 in partnership with the Springfield Thunderbirds, NOSH Café and Sweet Ideas. From 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm all ages are invited to participate in the round-robin style competitions. Prizes are awarded each week and include: Springfield Thunderbird game tickets, gift cards to downtown restaurants, and other Springfield merchandise. Our October 16 opening night is fast approaching, and we couldn’t think of a better way to activate our brand downtown than by partnering with the Business Improvement District (BID) at this unique weekly event, said Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. Partners of the event, NOSH and Sweet Ideas Café, will be open for dinner and drinks during the event and those who wish to participate can register via the Downtown Springfield website. The BID has been a great supporter of ours from the start, including stepping up to support us over the past year when we didn’t have a season that we greatly appreciate, Costa said. Their team has worked diligently to create a festive atmosphere downtown and we have no doubt that these events will continue along with all the other great program planned for the fall, including our Block Party at Court Square with Trailer Trash from 4pm to 6pm. hours before our opening night. This will be the first event of its kind to be hosted in Springfield.

