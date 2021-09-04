Sports
Watauga tennis starts strong against South Caldwell | Sport
BOONE For the first time this season, Watauga’s girls’ tennis team took to the courts and hosted South Caldwell in what was not a competitive game.
After the start of their season was delayed by the weather, head coach Jennifer Pillow said it was good to get the team back into a competitive environment on Thursday, September 3. She noted that while practice is always a good starting point, there’s nothing like going up against a real opponent.
With high expectations at the start of the season, it soon became apparent that Watauga and South Caldwell were in different leagues. Of the six singles matches, the Spartans only managed to win one set.
The best placed matchup featured Pioneers ace Jillian Russert against Gwyneth Frye. Russert nearly knocked out Frye and took the win in back-to-back 6-1 sets.
Watauga freshman Sienna Davidson had slightly better results than her teammate, leading Aislinn Chapman 6-1 and 6-0. On the field next to Davidson was junior teammate Amira Younce. Younce remained undefeated in her previous regular season and carried that form in a pair of 6-0 sets over Abby Mastrovito.
Watauga’s dominance continued with Madison Ogden, as the junior defeated Victoria Villacorte by a pair of 6-1 sets.
The fifth seeded game was South Caldwell’s only consolation, as Sydney Austin won her first set against Watauga’s Alaina Muse 6-3. Muse fought back to take the second set 6-4 before winning the tiebreak 1-0.
In the sixth and final singles slot was Pioneers senior Ellary Maiden. While not total domination, Maiden swept aside Georgia Reichling 6-2 and 6-1 sets for the Watauga singles clean sweep.
In doubles, Watauga remained the favorite for the conference title. While South Caldwell avoided shutouts in all three games, none were competitive.
The pair of Russert and Davidson defeated Chapman and Mastrovito 8-3, the same score Younce and Ogden earned in their win.
Meanwhile, Maiden and Muse faced Sydney and Samantha Austin in the biggest win of the evening, as the Pioneer pair won 8-1.
With a 9-0 sweep over South Caldwell in the bag, the Pioneers have nearly a week off before going into a tennis glove. Beginning with a home game against Alexander Central on Wednesday, September 8, Watauga will play four games in one week and then watch Hibriten, TC Roberson and Freedom the following days.
Sources
2/ https://www.wataugademocrat.com/sports/watauga-tennis-gets-off-to-strong-start-against-south-caldwell/article_ba5876e2-9825-513d-a727-ab8d145b2fbe.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]