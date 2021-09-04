Central’s Isaiah Rigg quickly rose to No. 1 in the singles | Sport

Sep 3 CHEYENNE Isaiah Rigg took an unconventional route to become No. 1 in singles for the Cheyenne Central boys’ tennis team.

While most of Wyoming’s top prep singles players start the sport as pre-teens, Rigg didn’t start playing tennis until his sophomore year. Rigg ran across the country as a freshman for a long time, but wanted change.

He grew up playing table tennis in his basement and regularly “destroyed” his friends. Rigg thought the hand-eye skills and coordination would translate to the tennis court, and decided to give that sport a try.

He spent the summer after his freshman year privately coaching and was on the Indians junior varsity roster his first season. Last fall, Rigg worked his way into the No. 2 double tandem with Jackson Cook. That combination finished as regional runners-up and placed third in the state tournament by winning a three-set match.

This season, Rigg beat Cook in challenge matches to earn the top singles spot. Cook is the Indians’ number 2 singles player.

“I am very competitive and have done everything I can to get to where I am today,” said Rigg. “I’m probably not as skilled as many players, but I’m a hard worker.”

Rigg is also unorthodox when it comes to modern tennis. Most players blast away from the baseline, approaching the net only when necessary. Rigg is not a traditional serve and volley player, but he regularly approaches the net and adds spin to his shots. He is also a left-hander.

“Most players in the state don’t see his style of play and that makes it hard to beat,” said freshman Central coach Bryce Melcher. “In number 1 singles, you see a lot of big, hard shots and big bases.

“When you play against someone like (Rigg), you have to be ready to hit targets and really stay within the point. Players are so used to having more time, and he takes time away from them like crazy. He makes players adapt and make themselves hard to beat.”

The net play is a byproduct of his doubles days, and the spin comes in part from table tennis.

“I found out pretty early on that it was just the best option for me,” said Rigg. “People are not used to it. If they throw it over my head, I can usually run over and reach it.

“The doubles has helped me a lot to discover my style. Jackson (Cook) also taught me a lot because he is a good, experienced player.”

Rigg split Thursday’s games, beating Luke Lass of Thunder Basin (9-7) and falling back from Jason Fink of Campbell County (8-5). Rigg trailed Lass 7-2 before winning seven consecutive games to win their eight-game pro set.

“I slowed down, started getting shots and fought harder than (Lass) did,” Rigg said. “You have to be persistent and work hard in singles. You have to be focused on winning. I feel quite confident. I am a much better singles player than when the season started.”

Central drops Gillette schools

Rigg helped the Indians to a 5-0 victory over Thunder Basin on Thursday morning. His come-from-behind victory was the only close match, as Central lost only four games in its other four games.

Central defeated Campbell County 4-1. Rigg was the only loss. Cook rolled to an 8-1 win over Kody Kline at number 2 singles.

On the girls side, Central topped Thunder Basin (4-1) and Campbell County (5-0). Number 2 singles player Gracie Osterland defeated Ali Morgan, 9-8 (8), in a tie-breaker. The number 2 doubles team of Kamryn Tempel and Genesis Tyler took a 9-7 victory.

Number 1 player Ashli ​​Smedley defeated Campbell County’s Alexa Richert 8-6, while Osterland took a 9-7 win. The #1 doubles team of Kaitlyn Ackerman and Jena Brown took a 9-8 (1) win.

Jeremiah Johnke is the editor of WyoSports.

