Table tennis federation speaks with Manika Batra, Soumyadeep Roy to resolve feud









ANI |

Updated: 03 Sep. 2021 22:56 IS

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], September 3 [ANI]: With disagreements between Indian table tennis champion Manika Batra and national team coach Soumyadeep Roy refusing to quit, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) said it will talk to both sides to resolve their feud.

“We will sit down and talk with both sides and not make a decision based on just one side story. We will try to talk to Soumyadeep, but we have not been able to talk this time, once we have talked to him, we will decide what needs to be done. If Manika had a problem, why didn’t she say earlier? Our federation gives all players full freedom and they do it well. Manika is the star of our nation and if she has a problem, she can talk to us TTFI Secretary General Arun Kumar Banerjee told ANI.

“We gave her complete freedom. She demanded her personal coach for the Olympics and we gave it to her. She should know that her coach didn’t meet the Olympics conditions, but we still stood behind her and met her demand. Let’s see, we’ll talk to both and then we’ll decide what to do,” Banerjee said.

Both Manika Batra and Soumyadeep Roy could not be reached for comment. The differences between the two first came to light during the Tokyo Olympics, when Khel Ratna’s winner refused to take charge of Soumyadeep for her games. TTFI secretary Banerjee had made it clear that Manika’s refusal to have national coach Soumyadeep by her side during matches at the Tokyo Olympics would be questioned after the showpiece.

Banerjee had said it was unprofessional for Manika to call Soumyadeep Sutirtha Mukherjee’s personal coach.

“Personal coach is a wrong statement. Sutirtha plays in Soumyadeep academy, but he is the national coach. Saying that her coach was not allowed to be with her is wrong of Manika. Before she left India, she knew what the access of the coaches,” Banerjee said.

Manika had requested India’s chief-de-mission BP Baishya to access the playing field (FOP) for her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape. The paddler withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics after losing her round 3 competition.

Earlier, India’s chief of mission BP Baishya had told ANI: “All the players and coaches know how much access they have. Manika had requested a personal coach, who we also recommended. Go to Tokyo and demand that her coach be present rather than Soumyadeep is wrong Calling him Sutirtha’s personal coach is wrong as he had already gone to national camp before coming to Tokyo The criteria have been established and I have asked Soumyadeep to speak to the manager MP Singh and report it as he there is. I am strongly against this,” he had told ANI. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/table-tennis-federation-to-speak-to-manika-batra-soumyadeep-roy-to-resolve-feud20210903225548/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos