Manika Batra Claims India Table Tennis Coach Soumyadeep Roy Asked Her to Admit Olympic Qualifier

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra has made a serious accusation against Soumyadeep Roy, saying the national table tennis coach had asked her to allow an Olympic qualifier against one of his students.

In response to the announcement of the Table Tennis Federation of India, Manika strongly denied that she had discredited the game by refusing Roy’s help.

According to TTFI sources, the number 56 in the world stated that she would not have been able to focus on her match if someone who had asked her to do match fixing months earlier had been sitting next to her.

“In addition to the need to avoid disruption from his last-minute intervention, there was an additional and much more serious reason behind my preference to play without the national team manager,” the Khel Ratna winner claimed in her response to TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee.

“During the qualifying tournament in Doha in March 2021, the national coach had pressured me to hand over my match to his student so that she could qualify for the Olympics – in short – to subject me to match fixing,” he said. they.

Despite repeated attempts, Roy could not be reached for comment on the allegations. The player turned coach has also not been asked to participate in the ongoing national camp and has been told by TTFI to present his side of the story.

“The allegations are against Roy. Let him respond and we will determine the course of action in the future,” Banerjee said when asked about Manika’s response to the show cause announcement.

Roy is a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the team event and also an Arjuna award winner. Both Manika and Sutirtha Mukherjee, who train at Roy’s academy, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

“I have evidence of this incident and am ready to present it to the appropriate authorities at the appropriate time. To ask me to give up the game, the national team coach met me in person in my hotel room and spoke to me for almost 20 minutes. said Manika.

“He tried to promote his own student by unethical means under the guise of national interest. He was accompanied by his student who trains in the private academy which is not only run by him but also named after him.

“For my part, I did not promise to oblige him and promptly reported this matter to a TTFI official. I decided not to obey the national coach’s unethical order. But his intimidation and pressure had its effect on my mental state and consequently on my performance.

“During the Olympics, I wanted to stay away from the demoralizing effect of such a coach. Because as a player representing India, it was my duty to serve my country as best I could.”

Manika made history by reaching the third round while Sutirtha also did well to reach the second round. TTFI had labeled Manika’s refusal to follow Roy’s advice as an act of indiscipline and had brought her on.

“I strongly deny the charge therein that I have discredited the TTFI, the Government of India and the country and undermined the head coach’s appointment by playing my singles matches at the Tokyo Olympics without the head coach’s presence on the spot. the playground.

“In fact and on the contrary, I have served my country and TTFI in the best possible way by playing my matches alone,” she wrote.

Manika also questioned TTFI as it took no action against Roy. “I have been falsely accused of ‘discrediting the country by the sight of an empty coach’s seat’. But the truth is that the ’empty seat’ was the result of the national coach’s pressure tactics for match fixing and the passivity of TTFI to act on my prompt reporting of that incident and not on the result of my so-called ‘ill-discipline’.

“Unfortunately, when I raised the issue of the match-fixing pressure tactics by the national team manager again in my email dated August 14, 2021, TTFI flatly refuted this issue without even a preliminary, impartial and transparent investigation.

“Finally, to reiterate and summarize: I did nothing wrong by playing my matches alone,” she claimed. (with PTI inputs)