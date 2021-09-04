Mental health and college football: the story of Maryland gambler Anthony Pecorella

The whispers in the mind of Maryland player Anthony Pecorellas began on Christmas Eve, a little less than two years ago.

His mind raced through the voices that echoed inside him as he sat with his family before Christmas finally arrived.

I was eating dinner and there was a voice in my head telling me oh you won’t see it tomorrow and it started as a whisper but I didn’t really think too much about it I just thought it was something in my head, Pecorella said.

Christmas Eve is meant to be a joyous celebration for the Pecorellas. All of Pecorella’s proud Italian family would stop by for a meal and participate in a special gathering before the December break officially arrived the following day. Instead of enjoying the family celebrations, Pecorella was consumed by his own thoughts that sprang up.

I just brushed it aside and went on with the rest of my night, he said. When I went to bed that night, the voice changed to almost like someone was yelling at me like, You’re worthless, you won’t see the light of day tomorrow, just pack it up, you’re done.

It took only one night, however, for Pecorella to realize something. The voices pounding in his own head were wrong.

When I woke up the next day I felt like walking on clouds on my walk down to open presents on Christmas morning because I didn’t think I would be there because I believed what my voice was telling me but what I know now is that I wasn’t the voice, it was just my mind playing tricks, he said.

Marylands now-junior punter was coming off his first fall semester on the University of Marylands campus and finishing his first few months as a student athlete when he heard the voices. The stress of his first semester in college, which came over from Long Island, New York, gripped him mentally in a negative way, he explained, but his experience opened new avenues for him personally shortly after.

Pecorella endured his mental health fears in 2019, which eventually led to the creation of Healthy Minds, an Instagram page originally orchestrated by himself and another Maryland student athlete, Charley Baker of the Terps Cheerleaders.

Especially around student athletes, everyone thinks that a student athlete has the perfect life and no one really thinks too much about what goes on outside of their playing situation. Anthony Pecorella

Healthy Minds is a motivational page primarily intended to help people who have or have had psychological complications. Pecorella described that one of the pages’ goals is to help the community he’s built understand that student-athletes are just normal people, too.

Especially around student athletes, everyone thinks that a student athlete has the perfect life, and no one really thinks too much about what goes on outside of their playing situation, he explained.

Healthy Minds, which has gained nearly a thousand followers since its inception, features daily and weekly posts designed to motivate and push people struggling with mental health in the right direction.

One way Pecorella does this, he explained, is that he shares images of his support system with his followers. When you scroll through the Instagram page, what immediately stands out is the abundance of Pecorellas family present. His family has been his helping guide with his mental problems.

They have always been my friends, my family, my mother, my father and my sister, he said.

His close-knit group of family and friends helped him get through his ongoing struggle, and they helped Pecorella mentally return to the strong place he is today. But while the Pecorellas family gets a spotlight on the Healthy Minds page, it certainly wasn’t easy for him to originally involve his family in his mental complications in 2019.

I felt weird because nothing was noticeably wrong. That’s the worst thing about mental health, because you don’t know what’s going on, because it only happens in the person’s head. Anthony Pecorella

Pecorella’s paternal grandparents were both immigrants from Italy, and since he was a child, he acknowledged that it has always been a difficult love environment. And while he loves his family, sharing his mental health issues was an act that took courage and strength to do.

My parents did everything for me so I didn’t want to go to them with something like, it wasn’t like I had a bruise that you could see, it was just something in my head that I couldn’t tell something was wrong Pecorella said he told his parents his problems in 2019.

I felt weird because nothing was noticeably wrong. That’s the worst thing about mental health, because you don’t know what’s going on, because it only happens in the person’s head.

Pecorella acknowledged that going to his parents was one of the most challenging things he’s ever had to do, and for good reason. Telling the people who have always been there for you and who have always continued to care for you is something that takes an immeasurable amount of strength.

They gave me everything, so I didn’t want to go to them with another problem and say, “Something isn’t right,” Pecorella said. The worst part is that you want to tell them what’s wrong, but you actually don’t know what’s wrong, because it’s just a new experience and you don’t know how to put it into words, so to speak.

Pecorella specified the Healthy Minds pages as three original goals: to break the stigma surrounding mental health, to motivate people to get up in the morning while working on their mental health issues, and his favorite pillar of the page, which is the fact that it is an anonymous page. in one forum with Pecorella to share mental health issues through direct messaging online.

Receiving and responding to DMs is Pecorella’s way of sharing his advice, or just offering a little open ear to those who need it. When asked if there are regular direct posts through Instagram that people submit, Pecorella replied with a simple comment.

All the time, he declared proudly. We respond to every DM we get.

Pecorella explained that there is an influx of messages to the Healthy Minds account, he feels, because some people just want to talk to an ordinary person rather than label it as something specific. He has received endorsements from people who share their own personal struggles with mental health, advice they give, and in return, Pecorella shares his own unique view and perspective.

A lot of people are sometimes afraid to share something, especially because they don’t know me…

But it is not only directly through the Instagram page that Pecorella can share and communicate his experiences and advice. It has even become a talking point among the Maryland soccer team. Players within the program are aware of Pecorella’s mental health campaign and it has created an open atmosphere within the team.

Tell me about it from time to time or tell me about a new upcoming post he has Maryland Football Wide Receiver Dontay Demus Jr. said about what he had heard about Healthy Minds. Just to be aware of it and help him spread the word for it, just to always be on his team.

He cherishes the willingness of some members of the team to talk privately with Pecorella about mental health. He said countless people have shared their struggles, experiences and advice and that kind of openness on the roster has helped him immensely.

There are more people than you might think going through it, Pecorella said of people coming to him. It makes the struggle I’ve been through worth it because what I learned from my mental health issues in December 2019 I’m glad I can take what I learned from that situation and help others so they don’t have to go through what I have been through .

The Healthy Minds campaign has spread positively across the program and creating an open environment starts with the head coach himself, especially at a time when mental health should come first with an ongoing pandemic. Head coach Michael Locksley has advocated an open and honest culture around the program, and he will continue to preach the same through the 2021 season.

I’m the mental health leader in terms of, you know, we have an open door policy, Locksley said. We did everything we could to normalize an out-of-normal situation like what we’re going through, you know, we weren’t out of the woods with COVID and with the pandemic… mental health is important to us, well keep it up by supporting our guys anyway we can from that point of view.

Pecorella’s 2019 mental health fears have certainly not escaped his notice, and the Healthy Minds Instagram page is a testament to his persistence in making his mental health and other mental states as stable and positive as possible.

But Pecorella also realizes that not all people will go through the same struggles and identical situations every day. Not everyone who sees their page can relate directly to those kinds of struggles. Being an ally, he said, is just as important as talking about your problems.

If someone comes up to you and says something isn’t right, even if you’re not a mental health advocate or you’re not really sure what all the mental health stuff means, just listen with an open heart, try just being a good person, just listen with an open heart and always give them the time of day, just giving someone an ear goes a great way, pecorella said.

Healthy Minds was intended to create a community of openness and a medium to share experiences and mental health advice without any repercussions. And since that scare on Christmas Eve in 2019, Pecorella feels like he’s turned his perspective into something that has brought good to his life, and more importantly, to others.

That’s why we created the account… because when you have other people around you and you gather it’s so much easier to overcome because just talking a problem out makes it so much easier… just talking is the greatest advice I can give, Pecorella said. Find that one person you trust enough with what you’re going through. And when one becomes two, two becomes four, four becomes 10, start finding that one person you trust.