Sports
Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez stuns Naomi Osaka at US Open
NEW YORK — Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Canada in 73rd place in the world rankings, was convinced she could best defend US Open champion Naomi Osaka in their third round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.
Before this year’s US Open, Fernandez had never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam. However, her confidence turned out to be well-founded.
“Just before the game, I knew I could win,” Fernandez said after her 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-4 win over Osaka.
Osaka had started Friday with a 16-game winning streak in the majors and four career trophies, all on hard courts. But this was Osaka’s first Slam tournament since she withdrew from the French Open for the second round to take a mental health break — she was also out of Wimbledon, before competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she put the kettle on. — and maybe the free time was a problem.
Another possible factor in her failure to close things as she served for the win against left-handed Fernandez 6-5 in the second set: Osaka hadn’t played since Monday. That’s because the woman she was to meet in the second round, Olga Danilovic, withdrew because she was ill.
The 23-year-old, who was born in Japan and has lived in the US since she was three, left the track after seven games to change outfits and change into a yellow dress. She was pretty good in the opening set. She took 12 of the last 13 points, including the last nine, with a break in love to go up 6-5, and a hold on love with the help of a pair of aces at 112 mph and 114 mph to end it.
Osaka seemed on track for a similar conclusion in the second set, leading 6-5 and serving. But when she sailed a forehand wide, Fernandez had her first break of the race to make it 6-all.
“I think I wanted to stay on the track a little longer. And I wanted to put on a show for everyone here,” Fernandez said. “An hour was not enough for me to be on the track.”
And so the downward spiral of Osaka began. She trailed 5-0 in the ensuing tiebreak, missed shots and showed her frustration, as she has occasionally in the past, by throwing her racket. Chair umpire Alison Hughes then gave no sanction to Osaka, although a warning was later issued for hitting a ball in the stands.
“Honestly, I didn’t focus on Naomi,” Fernandez said. “I just focused on myself and what I had to do.”
In fact, Osaka was not at its best. She left the field with a white towel draped over her head after the second set and never really got her game going the rest of the way.
Fernandez certainly had something to do with that, especially through her serve. She won 18 out of 19 first serve points — and never got a break point — in the third set.
Fernandez’ knee-to-the-ground, quick-diversion style at the baseline is reminiscent of another lefty, Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion who won the 2016 US Open. And who happens to be Fernandez’s next opponent.
“I’m going to put on a show like I did tonight,” Fernandez said, “and we’ll see how it goes.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
