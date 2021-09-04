‘The determination in his tone kept me from pushing it’: Ravi Shastri remembers MS Dhoni’s sudden decision to withdraw from Tests | Cricket

Nearly 7 years after the announcement, MS Dhonis’ decision to retire from Test cricket, near the prime of his career, still remains one of the greatest mysteries of Indian cricket. Former India all-rounder and current India head coach Ravi Shastri said Dhonis’ decision to retire midway through the 2014-15 Australia tour made no sense to him at the time.

Shastri said Dhoni was only 10 Tests shy of playing a 100 Test and he was still one of the strongest cricketers around.

Also read: 4th test: India openers make promising start, but England are ahead after day two

“MS was then India’s greatest player, in fact the world’s, with three ICC trophies under his belt, including two World Cups, and some very impressive IPL silverware. His form was good and he was only 10 games shy to complete 100 Tests,” wrote Shastri in his recently published book “Stargazing: The players in my life”.

Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket after the Boxing Day Test in Australia in 2014 ended in a draw.

“One of India’s greatest Test Captains under whose leadership India became the No. 1 team in the Test Rankings MS Dhoni has decided to withdraw from Test Cricket, citing the thrill of playing all formats of Cricket,” the statement said. BCCI said in a statement.

“Still one of the three strongest players on the team, he would have the opportunity to boost his career stats like nothing else. It’s true, he didn’t get any younger, but he wasn’t that old either! His decision was just made no sense,” Shastri went on to write about Dhoni’s retirement plans.

Shastri also revealed that he had thought about talking to Dhoni as he was the team director at the time, but quickly dropped the idea when he discovered the determination in the Dhonis tone.

“All cricketers say landmarks and milestones don’t matter, but some do. I took a roundabout approach to the problem, looking for an opening to make him change his mind. But there was a determination in MS’s tone that made me think of it.” When I look back on it, I think his decision was the right one; also brave and selfless,” wrote Shastri.

“Giving up the most powerful position in cricket in the world in a way could not have been easy,” he added.

Dhoni, one of Indias most successful captains, scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09 in his 90 Tests. Of those, he played 60 as captain. Under Dhonis’ leadership, India reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test ranking for the first time in 2009.

Shastri praised Dhonis wicketkeeping, batting and captaincy.

“MS is an unorthodox cricketer. His technique, in front of and behind the stumps, is not easily reproducible. My suggestion to young people is not to imitate him unless it comes naturally. What made him so successful were his beautiful hands. He was faster than that of a pickpocket!

“No other wicket-keeper, at least in the era MS has played, has been so fast. He was the best in the world for a long time, and in long-range white-ball cricket,” Shastri further wrote of Dhoni.

“MS was keen in his observation of what was happening on the pitch, and uncanny when it came to making decisions based on ‘reading’ the game trend. This quality of his went unnoticed simply because he made so few mistakes. His success with the Decision Review System shows not only good judgment but how well he would stand behind the stumps to make the decision.”