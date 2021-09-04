Japanese Kamiji takes silver in wheelchair tennis singles





Japan’s Yui Kamiji took silver in the women’s wheelchair tennis singles at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, losing in straight sets to Diede de Groot from the Netherlands. In her third Paralympic Games, Kamiji was defeated by the Dutch 6-3, 7-6(1) at Ariake Tennis Park and missed her bid for her first gold medal. Women’s singles has been won by a Dutch player in every match since the sport was introduced at the Barcelona Paralympic Games in 1992. Japan’s Yui Kamiji plays against Diede de Groot of the Netherlands in the women’s wheelchair tennis singles final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on September 3, 2021 at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo “I was defeated by the strength and tactics of (my opponent). I want to give myself credit for playing aggressively with the mentality of not giving up until the last point,” said Kamiji “I did what I could, but it’s frustrating to finish with a silver medal.” Kamiji, a bronze medalist in singles at the Rio de Janeiro Games, struggled to keep up with the 24-year-old Dutchman’s movement and strength from the start of the match, which was held in a nearly empty hall. Trailing 5-4 in the second set, the Japanese made a last-ditch effort and negotiated eight deuces to hold on to her serve and tie the set. She then claimed a one game lead with a service break, but de Groot immediately broke back to force a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, she won seven straight points to finish the match in 1 hour 45 minutes. “I think I played well for most of the game. But there were also times when I was a little less aggressive, but at the last point it seemed like I was really trying to take[the win],” said de Groot. In a rematch of the 2016 Games bronze medal match, de Groot converted eight of her 15 breakpoints and fired 17 forehand winners to Kamiji’s 14. “My emotions are different from when I took the bronze medal in the previous competitions,” said a crying Kamiji after the victory ceremony. “But this medal is the result of my loss, so I’m frustrated.” “I can’t stop crying. I regret how I played, but I think I did everything I could,” she said. Kamiji, who was born with a condition called spina bifida, started playing wheelchair tennis in 2004. She made her Paralympic debut at the 2012 London Games while still a high school student, reaching the quarter-finals. She was one of three athletes who lit the cauldron at the Paralympic opening ceremony on August 24. Shingo Kunieda, number 1 for men, will face Tom Egberink of the Netherlands in Saturday’s men’s singles final in a bid to take the host country’s only gold in wheelchair tennis singles in Tokyo. They met on Friday in the men’s doubles for the bronze medal. Kunieda and his partner Takashi Sanada lost 6-3, 6-2 to Egberink and Maikel Scheffers. The gold medal in the men’s wheelchair doubles went to French duo Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer after they defeated Great Britain’s Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in a three-set match that lasted over three hours.

