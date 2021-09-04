Cross Country ready to open 2021 season





Men’s team meeting info | Women’s Team Meet Info LOS ANGELES, CA The Loyola Marymount University Lions men’s and women’s cross country teams will open the highly anticipated 2021 season on Saturday, September 4. The men’s team will compete in the Mark Covert Classic at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, California, in the 8k collegiate invite which starts at 8:30 am. The women’s team will travel north to run in the University of San Francisco Invitational 6k at Golden Gate Parking, starting at 10:00 AM The Lions men’s and women’s cross-country teams are coming out of the abbreviated 2020 season, where they only had one chance to compete in the West Coast Conference Championships. The Lion men finished seventh and women finished eighth in that race on February 24, 2020. Head coach first year men’s team Jason Zarb Cousin will bring in a good mix of veterans and newcomers as the program moves into the 2021 season. “As it is the first meeting of the season, it will be a good opportunity to see where we are as a team and to return to racing in cross country,” said Zarb-Cousin. “The team is excited to mix it up with a competitive field and continue to improve on where they were individually in their track season in the spring.” The line for the Lion men will return this weekend Zach Arias , Miguel Barrera-Lopez , Shane Ely , Ethan Frisone , Nolan Getchell , Estanis Ruiz , and Max Smith . Making their cross country debut for LMU are Yonathan Amare and foot strips while William Luders , Daniel Vaca , and Bennett Woolsey will compete for the Lions for the first time. Head coach freshman women’s team Chloe Curtis going into the season with a strong mix of returnees, graduate transfers and freshmen incoming. Competing in a Lions uniform for the first time is a diploma transfer Claire Graves and freshmen Anastasia Russell , Kaitlyn Childress , and Trinity Tingey . Returning for the Lions are Samantha Barajas , Lilly Schmidt , Avery Doan , Marina Soares , and Raina Hines . maya kalach and Shelby page both represented LMU on the track during the 2021 season and will make their cross-country debuts this weekend. “We can’t wait to kick off our season against some tough competition from our conference (St. Mary’s, Santa Clara, USF, Gonzaga) and the Pac-12 (Berkeley, Stanford). This team is hungry and we are ready to test our fitness,” Curtis said. In addition to kicking off the season this weekend, the WCC published its preseason coaches poll, with the men finishing eighth with 21 points, while the women were also eighth with 23 points. For more information about LMU Cross Country & Track and Field, follow the programTwitter, like the Lions onfacebook, and join themInstagramby searching for “lmulionstraxc.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lmulions.com/news/2021/9/3/cross-country-set-to-open-2021-season.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos