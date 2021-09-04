Serial intruder ‘Jarvo69’ re-enters playing field, arrested





IMAGE: England batsman Jonny Bairstow reacts as Daniel Jarvis, dressed as a cricketer, bursts into the Oval pitch during the morning session on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, who has become infamous for breaching security at will on the ongoing India-England series, was arrested by South London police after entering the Oval arena during the pre-lunch session on Friday, Day 2 of the fourth test. The man, who goes by the name ‘Jarvo69’, has constantly masqueraded as an Indian cricketer and Friday marked the third time in three matches that he has benefited from the poor security arrangements of the England & Wales Cricket Board, which has taken no action. serious violations. “Yes, Jarvo69 has been arrested by South London police,” said a BCCI source monitoring the development. It is learned that he was arrested on suspicion of assault when he barged into England batsman Jonny Bairstow. The Yorkshire County had decided to fine him and suspend him for life, but curiously there has been no tangible action from the ECB. After attempting to set the field at Lord’s and take a position at Leeds, Jarvo was out sprinting onto the field just as Umesh Yadav was at the top of his bowling line. He did collide with the non-striker, Jonny Bairstow. IMAGE: Daniel Jarvis is escorted by security personnel at The Oval. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images He was again kicked off by the stewards, but there was no official apology from the ECB with one person making fun of his security system. There are discussions about how the ECB’s security team and the British media would have dealt with this sort of serious security breach had it taken place at one of India’s cricket stadiums. The Indian team’s administrative and security personnel are keeping a close eye on it, but will not be making an official complaint about the serial offender for the time being. Previously, Yorkshire CCC, in an official communication with PTIA, announced that ‘Jarvo69’ has been banned from Headingley’s building for life. That day, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, ‘Jarvo 69’ popped up from the gallery on one side of the viewing screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on. Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the playing field and reached the field to keep watch when ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from Headingley’s property.

