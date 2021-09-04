Connect with us

All the college football bets you should be making this weekend, plus a promising parlay

1 hour ago

It’s football Friday! Seriously, depending on how often you check your email, there could be a college football game going on right now. After a full Thursday night of games, more are coming our way tonight for the first full Saturday of the season. Slate I’m here to make sure you’re more than ready.

Not only do I have two college football picks for you tonight, but I’ve got three more for Saturday, and because you’ve been so good, I even made a pick for Sunday (yeah, there’s a game on Sunday, too) . And just in case that’s not enough, I’ve even got you a college football parlay this weekend to break a sweat.

Never let me hear you say I’m not there for you when you need me. Some newsletters may send you into the weekend with choices for Friday and nothing else. Not this one. Not during football season. It even breaks my heart to imagine sitting there on a Saturday or Sunday and sorting out your bets all by yourself. So I want you to know that this Football Friday edition of the CBS Sports HQ newsletter comes to you every week during the football season, as well as NFL picks starting next week.

We are all going on a great adventure together. I can not wait. What I can do is tell you that the first step on a journey is always reading these stories.

Football Friday time!

All times East, and all opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook

The warm card

No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN
The choice: under 63.5 (-110): This is a big game for both teams. North Carolina comes in as a top-10 team seen by many as Clemson’s biggest threat in the ACC. Now “greatest threat” is relative, but the Tar Heels are nevertheless still a popular pick to win the ACC Coastal. Meanwhile, the Hokies don’t top many contenders’ lists in 2021, but they are still dangerous – especially at home in front of a packed Lane Stadium.

The Hokies will approach this game cautiously. This is a violation that was on the ball 61.8% of the time last season (11th nationally.) They face a group from North Carolina who finished 2020 in 79th place in defensive success rate against the run. I expect Virginia Tech will try to bleed the clock and limit assets to delay an explosive offense in North Carolina because it’s the only way they can keep up. This should lead to a lower scoring affair.

Main trend: The under is 35-23-1 in Virginia Tech ACC games since 2014.

Here’s what SportsLine says about the game:SportsLine’s projection model generated rosters for Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies.

The choices

college football

Michigan State at Northwestern, 9 p.m. | TV: ESPN
The choice: under 45.5 (-110) —This is probably not going to be a fun game to watch. Northwestern has never had an explosive attack and it has already lost its starting back for the season as well as a starter on the offensive line. Hunter Johnson won the starting QB job, but he probably won’t be used as anything other than a game manager. We don’t know the starting QB for the Spartans yet, but whether it’s Temple transfer Anthony Russo or Payton Thorne, I don’t have high hopes for the unit.

This is likely to be a low scoring rock fight where both teams are just trying not to lose more than they are trying to win.

Main trend: The under is 23-5 when Northwestern is preferred at home since 2014.

no. 1 Alabama vs. no. 14 Miami, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. | TV: ABC
The choice: Alabama -19.5 (-110) —Yes, I’m sorry, Miami, but I don’t think you’re ready for this. That’s not to say you won’t be able to compete in the ACC, but Alabama is a whole different monster — even an Alabama team breaking in with a new quarterback, running back, offensive coordinator, some new wide receivers. .. and much else.

It’s Alabama. It is reloaded every season.

On the other hand, we have a Miami team that showed flashes last season. While I’m a big fan of QB D’Eriq King, he comes from a torn ACL. I don’t know if he’s 100%, and even if he’s completely healthy, Alabama has the defensive staff to force King to stay in the sack and win with his arm. I don’t think he can do that often enough in 60 minutes, and Miami isn’t good enough defensively to stop Alabama. No one can resist the Crimson Tide that way. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, Alabama has been a double-digit 24-12 ATS favorite since 2016. The Tide makes a habit of covering these spreads.

Main trend: Nick Saban is 13-1 ATS and 14-0 straight up in season openers.

no. 3 Clemson vs. no. 5 Georgia, Saturday, 7:30 PM | TV: ABC
The choice: Georgia +3 (-110) —This is not the easiest game to predict. On the one hand, we have a Clemson team replacing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and returning Travis Etienne. Then there’s Georgia, which has JT Daniels back at QB but lost a number of key players to injuries elsewhere, including George Pickens, the team’s top receiver. There are questions on both sides, but what prompts me to lean towards Georgia is that I believe the Bulldogs are one of the few teams in the country that can take on Clemson’s defensive front for 60 minutes.

Don’t get me wrong, they won’t stop them completely, and they won’t make them pancakes all night either. But they will stand their ground and win enough fights to help the Bulldogs attack move the ball. I’m not so convinced that Clemson’s offensive line will be able to do the same against this Georgia defense. It’s the match-up where I believe one team has a definite advantage over another, and it could be the whole thing.

Main trend: Georgia is 13-7 ATS in neutral locations since 2014.

UTSA in Illinois, Saturday, 7:30 PM | TV: Big Ten Network
The choice: Illinois -5 (-110) —This is one of the few week 1 games where we have an idea of ​​what to expect from one of the teams playing. Illinois cleared up the upset against Nebraska last Saturday and this line has not been adjusted to what we saw. Illinois’ victory was no fluke. This is one team that was able to dominate Nebraska in the trenches for most of the afternoon, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Illini played a lot of man and QB spy to take Adrian Martinez away and force him to beat them with his arm. He couldn’t.

I expect the Illini Defense to do something similar against a UTSA team that ran more than 215 yards per game last season. The problem with the Roadrunners is that they were ranked 84th nationally in terms of efficiency. I expect the Illinois defense will do whatever it takes to put RB Sincere McCormick (1,467 yards, 11 TD last season) out of the picture and force UTSA to beat it in other ways.

Main trend: Illinois is at home with 7-4 ATS in its last 11 home games.

no. 9 Notre Dame, Florida, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC
The choice: more than 55.5 (-110) —I think the country is sleeping on Notre Dame to start the season. Yes, the Irish lost a lot of players from last year’s team, including QB Ian Book, but I don’t think Jack Coan is a downgrade. In fact, I think Coan is an upgrade for Notre Dame’s passing attack, as is the return of Kevin Austin, who missed last season due to injury. Notre Dame should be much more dangerous in the air this season, and it has a great stable of running backs.

I also expect the state of Florida to improve in 2021, at least on the attacking side of football. I’m staying clear of the spread here because I think Florida State is just as capable of covering as it gets blown up by 40, but whatever happens I think this game totally exceeds this.

Main trend: The over is 20-9 in non-conference games in the state of Florida since 2014.

SportsLine Pick of the Day:The SportsLine projection model likes a lot of college football games this weekend, but his favorite is on the spread in Saturday night’s game between Arizona and BYU.

Saturday Chalk Parlay

Look, we’re not trying to make ourselves look like geniuses here. We’re just trying cash in on some early season mismatches with a six-legged moneyline that pays +124.

