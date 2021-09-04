All the college football bets you should be making this weekend, plus a promising parlay

It’s football Friday! Seriously, depending on how often you check your email, there could be a college football game going on right now. After a full Thursday night of games, more are coming our way tonight for the first full Saturday of the season. Slate I’m here to make sure you’re more than ready.

Not only do I have two college football picks for you tonight, but I’ve got three more for Saturday, and because you’ve been so good, I even made a pick for Sunday (yeah, there’s a game on Sunday, too) . And just in case that’s not enough, I’ve even got you a college football parlay this weekend to break a sweat.

Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Never let me hear you say I’m not there for you when you need me. Some newsletters may send you into the weekend with choices for Friday and nothing else. Not this one. Not during football season. It even breaks my heart to imagine sitting there on a Saturday or Sunday and sorting out your bets all by yourself. So I want you to know that this Football Friday edition of the CBS Sports HQ newsletter comes to you every week during the football season, as well as NFL picks starting next week.

We are all going on a great adventure together. I can not wait. What I can do is tell you that the first step on a journey is always reading these stories.

Football Friday time!

All times East, and all opportunities through Caesars Sportsbook

The warm card

No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN

The choice: under 63.5 (-110): This is a big game for both teams. North Carolina comes in as a top-10 team seen by many as Clemson’s biggest threat in the ACC. Now “greatest threat” is relative, but the Tar Heels are nevertheless still a popular pick to win the ACC Coastal. Meanwhile, the Hokies don’t top many contenders’ lists in 2021, but they are still dangerous – especially at home in front of a packed Lane Stadium.

The Hokies will approach this game cautiously. This is a violation that was on the ball 61.8% of the time last season (11th nationally.) They face a group from North Carolina who finished 2020 in 79th place in defensive success rate against the run. I expect Virginia Tech will try to bleed the clock and limit assets to delay an explosive offense in North Carolina because it’s the only way they can keep up. This should lead to a lower scoring affair.

Main trend: The under is 35-23-1 in Virginia Tech ACC games since 2014.

Here’s what SportsLine says about the game:SportsLine’s projection model generated rosters for Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies.

The choices