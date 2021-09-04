HS Sports Roundup: Baldwinsville, Clinton hockey advances to Huntington Classic finals





Former Baldwinsville hockey coach Stacy Huntington passed away in 2015, but her legacy lives on more than six years later through the Huntington Classic. Hosting the four-team tournament now in its third edition, The Bees defeated Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 7-0 on Friday morning. The event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clinton defeated New Hartford 4-3 in the other game to set up a championship fight with the Bees, which was set to begin on the grass field of the high school stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Red Devils and Spartans will play in the consolation match at 9:00 AM and the JV finals will take place on lawn 6. >> Subscribe to our free daily high school sports newsletter I worked with (Huntington), Baldwinsville varsity coach Tessa Ordway said of the late changed coach. I coached her daughter and she went through the program. She was amazing and her family was not only part of the tournament and the program as well. Ordway noted that Huntington’s niece is part of the JV squad this season and that the family has remained very involved with the Bees field hockey team. Each season since the 2015-2016 school year, the program has selected winners of The Coach Stacy Huntington Memorial Award from the varsity, JV, and modified levels. We started giving out an award every year and we wanted to honor her in a different way, run a fundraiser and raise awareness about breast cancer, Ordway said of the tournament. I think it really brings us together, not just the girls, but the families as well. (Huntingtons) The big thing was that teamwork makes the dream work. It really brings the community and all the hockey families together. In the 7-0 blanking, Bridget Roy led the attack with three goals, while Isabella Nadzan registered three assists. Clinton 4, New Hartford 3 In the other tournament game on Friday, the Warriors took a one-goal victory, thanks in large part to Lauren Rey. In her varsity debut, the freshman had two goals and two assists. Clinton goalkeeper Sydney Labayewski had 11 saves in the cage. boys golf Baldwinsville 188, C-NS Green 270 The Bees improved to 3-0 in the young season by cruising past the Northstars. Baldwinsvilles Aidan Boer and Nate MacGregor walked onto the field with 36s, while teammate Trey Ordway shot a 37 and Austin McClintic got a 38. Christian Brothers Academy 233, Mexico 248 The Brothers advanced to 2-0 behind a round-low 33 of Joe Nicholson. Other CBA golfers to shoot under 40 included Luke Snyder and Jack Gregory who both registered a 38 and Jack MacLachlan, which ended with a 39. Girls Volleyball Bishop Ludden 3, Hannibal 2 (19-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20) The Gaelic Knights came back from a 1-0 hole and a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Warriors in a five-set thriller. In the win, the visitors were led by Bridget Dunham – who had a match-high eight aces, as well as a team-high seven counts and Amelia Adams, who tied for a match-best added nine assists and four aces. Hannibals Sandy Allen collected a match-best seven kills to go along with seven digs, while Alyssa Gage led all players with 10 digs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/highschoolsports/2021/09/hs-sports-roundup-baldwinsville-clinton-field-hockey-advance-to-huntington-classic-finals.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos