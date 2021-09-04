5 reasons why video games should be used more widely in school

In an effort to reduce the time young people spend playing video games, China forbidden students to play them during the school week and limits them to just one hour a day on Fridays, weekends, and holidays.

The new rule came into effect on September 1, 2021.

From my point of view as a video game designer and scholar who specializes in game-based learningI see no need to restrict video game play among students during the school week. Instead, I see the need to extend it and do it during the regular school day.

Video games are one of the most popular media of our time. An estimate shows that in 2025, the global gaming market will reach $268.8 billion annually significantly higher than the $178 billion in 2021.

The money spent on gaming doesn’t just allow for a virtual escape from the real world. Scholars such as James Paul Gee, a longtime literacy professor, have repeatedly shown that video games can be used to facilitate learning in the K-12 class. Education writer Greg Toppo came to the same conclusion in his acclaimed book, The game believes in you: how digital play can make our kids smarter.

A long history

The use of video games in the classroom is not new. Many people who attended school in the 1970s through the 1990s may remember the iconic video game The Oregon Trail, which made its classroom debut in 1971.

In the game, players lead a group of settlers across the Midwest, followed by the footsteps of Lewis and Clark. The game just came before the video game industry was founded with the release of the video game in 1972 pong, an electronic version of table tennis.

Even though educational video games have been used in classrooms for 50 years and despite the fact that research shows educational games can be effective they are not so common in class today.

Since the days of The Oregon Trail, many educational games have been released. Some of the most popular are: Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?,Math Blaster!, zoombinis, iCivics, DragonBox Algebra and History Maker VR. Most of the games are for preschool to elementary school students.

Here are five reasons why I think video games should be used in every classroom.

1. Video games can help students stay in STEM

In 2020, the Presidents Council of Advisors on Science and Technology found the nation should: creating the STEM workforce of the future. One of the reasons students drop out or transfer from science, technology, engineering, and math programs is because of the difficulty of introductory courses such as calculus.

The University of Oklahoma has a math game that can help students succeed in calculus. Research has shown that students master calculus increases when using a purposefully designed learning game, as Variant: Limits another math game developed at Texas A&M University.

2. They offer experiential learning

Teaching 21st century skills, such as creative problem solving, is important for the future workforce, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Games like DragonBox Algebra, where students solve math problems in a fantasy setting, can help students master skills such as: critical thinking.

In games like Civilization, players can be a social leader and direct the prosperity of nations. In ART: patroncan students become members of the Medici family and become patrons of the arts and successful bankers. Students learn by doing and can gain skills and knowledge through experiential learning that may not be gained in traditional classrooms.

3. Players learn from failures

Games are a natural way for students to fail safely, learning from failures and try again until they succeed.

Some games, like Burnout Paradise make failure fun. In the game, players can crash their car and the more spectacular the crash, the higher the points. This essentially allows players to learn from their mistakes, correct them and try again.

The late video game theorist and author Jesper Juul wrote in his book, The art of failure, that losing in video games is part of what makes games so exciting. If a player fails in a game, the player feels inadequate, but the player can redeem himself immediately and improve his skills.

4. Students stay engaged with content

The average time a student spends in a classroom is only 60% of allotted class time. Extending the school day has been shown to give students more time to learn only marginally effective. A more effective way to maximum time to learn is by committed time on the task. When students are interested in a topic and it is relevant, they are curious and engaged. This makes for a much better learning experience.

Teachers can involve students in the classroom. But when it comes to homework, teachers must rely on other ways to motivate students. One way is through games. Educational games can be designed to improve motivation and engagement, allowing students to spend more time engaged in their task.

5. Games make complex knowledge fun

Educational theories state that students cannot gain knowledge; they construct knowledge in their own minds. Students build on previously learned concepts to construct higher-level and more complex knowledge make it their own.

The periodic table of elements is a challenge for many students to learn and remember. However, learning a complex three-dimensional matrix with 27,624 values ​​is easy to realize by high school students playing the popular video game pokemon. The essence of the game is figuring out how to combine the 17 different types of attacks when fighting other Pokémon. Each Pokémon has one or two types of attacks that they can use. Players learn the different possible combinations not by studying a large table with 27,624 entries, but by playing the game. By playing the game, students gradually build deeper knowledge of the game and develop core skillssuch as literacy, how to compete with grace and sportsmanship, and abstract thinking.

Pokemon was not developed as an educational game, but the design principles and those of other popular video games can easily be used to design classroom video games that enhance their educational experience.