Ole Miss Cross Country opens 2021 season in Memphis Twilight





MEMPHIS, Tenn. Ole Miss cross country men and women opens the 2021 slate with a short trip to the Memphis Twilight on Saturday night hosted by Christian Brothers University at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The rebels will send two small delegations to Memphis to usher in the 2021 campaign, with the Ole Miss women represented by Makayla Fick , Brooke Gilmore , Hannah Ielfield , Morgan Claire Rose and Cate Tracht , while the Rebel men will appear Dereck Elkins , Jack Filan , Baylor Franklin , Dalton Stallion , Jacob Lough , Miles Phillips and Chase Rose . Both Ole Miss squads open the year ranked in the USTFCCCA Preseason Rankings, with the Rebel women tying a preseason program record with their number 15 slot and the men coming in at number 18. The Ole Miss men were selected to finish second to finish in the SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, while the women were voted third. In addition to both teams starting the year nationally, both Rebel units are coming out of the historically successful 2020 seasons amid a hectic schedule disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Both squads finished 12th at the NCAA Championships, which were ranked as the best in Ole Miss women’s history and second best finish ever by the Rebel men. In addition, the Rebels took the first 1-2-3 SEC podium sweep in school history, led by 2021 returnees Mario Garcia Romo . placeholder image and Cole Bullock , which will be in action later this fall. The competition kicks off on Saturday night at 9:20 p.m. CT with the women’s 5K race, followed by the men’s 4-mile race, at 10 p.m. CT. Find out more about the competition HERE. Women’s College 5K Race 21:20 CT

Makayla Fick

Brooke Gilmore

Hannah Ielfield

Morgan Claire Rose

Cate Tracht Men’s College 4-Mile Race 22:00 CT

Dereck Elkins

Jack Filan

Baylor Franklin

Dalton Stallion

Jacob Lough

Miles Phillips

Chase Rose Ole Miss women’s selection #7 Alabama

Alabama-Huntsville

Allen Community College

Arkansas Tech

Maroon Montgomery

Central Arkansas

christian brothers

Freed-Hardeman

Health Sciences and Pharmacy

hendrix

Lee (Tenn.)

LeMoyne-Owen

Marion Military Institute

Memphis

Central Tennessee

Mississippi state

Mizzou Running Club

Montevallo

#15 Be Miss Rhodes

Southern Arkansas

UAB

Union (tenn.)

West Florida

Western Kentucky Ole Miss men’s selection Alabama

Alabama-Huntsville

Allen Community College

Maroon Montgomery

Central Arkansas

christian brothers

Freed-Hardeman

Health Sciences and Pharmacy

hendrix

Lee (Tenn.)

LeMoyne-Owen

Marion Military Institute

Memphis

Central Tennessee

Mississippi state

Mizzou Running Club

Montevallo

#18 Be Miss Rhodes

Southern Arkansas

Union (tenn.)

West Florida

