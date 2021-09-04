Douglas football goes to McQueen





Douglas Highs Chris Smalley is turning the corner during the 2021 spring season. The Tiger football team hopes it will get the chance to play the home opener against McQueen on Friday.

Photo by Ron Harpin.

Update 1pm Friday 9/3: Douglas High football coach Kyle Mays confirmed that the Tigers would head to McQueen for a 7:30pm kickoff, assuming air quality in the area remains at a reasonable level. After dropping their opener at Lowry High School, Douglas High School football hasn’t had a chance to step back on the field.

Between air quality concerns and COVID testing protocols, the Tigers have been stuck again, just as they were this past spring.

On Friday, Douglas welcomes McQueen to the city, assuming the smoke has cleared from the area.

Head coach Kyle Mays hasn’t had the easiest start to his tenure as the new varsity coach with schedule changes galore.

It’s tough, man. Obviously there are bigger problems because people are losing their homes right now, but the smoke hasn’t let us down at all, Mays said.

Without any ability to predict wind and wildfires, Mays said the Tigers just got back into the waiting game.

When the air quality index rises above 300, the tigers are forced to cancel training even indoors.



Lancers are big and fast

Douglas High School sports fans are familiar with what McQueen will bring to the table on Friday.

Quarterback Robby Snelling (an LSU baseball commitee) and running back Ashton Hayes are two dynamic players who have both shown great ability to open games with their explosiveness.

The senior back ran for 129 yards and four touchdowns in the Lancers opener against Shasta High School (Redding, California).

Snelling ran 36 yards and picked up two sacks from his linebacker position.

They fly around and they are physical, Mays said. It starts with Hayes and Robby, of course, but they have a long list of kids who are pretty good at playing football.

Snelling has even made a bit of a fan of Mays given his willingness to run through someone rather than step outside the boundaries.

With his dual-threat ability to run and pass, the Tiger headman noted that Douglas must remain disciplined or Snelling will take advantage of any space he gets.

He is not a child who is out of bounds. He wants to hit someone, which I appreciate, Mays added.

As much preparation as the Tigers can do, Friday night’s physical on the field remains a bit of a mystery.

If we can go outside, our kids will play as hard as they do, Mays said.



From Friday afternoon, Douglas hopes to win the game at McQueen with a kick-off at 7:30 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/2021/sep/03/douglas-football-heads-mcqueen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

