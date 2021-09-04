Terry Sanford High School honors former coach Gil Bowman, a tennis and basketball legend in Fayetteville and throughout North Carolina

About 50 people showed up on a cloudy afternoon to show their appreciation for a coach who has spent more than four decades as the standard of greatness at Terry Sanford and has a reputation as one of the great coaches in Cumberland County and the rest of the world. stands.

Bowman, who built the Bulldogs into an enduring force in both girls’ basketball and tennis, led the boys’ tennis program to a stunning record of 532-40 and the girls to an incredible 339-36.

He coached numerous state champions in both singles and doubles and led the girls’ program to four consecutive two-team state championships from 1991-95.

Bowman has been inducted into the Fayetteville Sports Club Hall of Fame and earned the 2001 Homer Thompson Eight Who Make A Difference Award for athleticism from the NC High School Athletic Association. He also helped found the Fayetteville Area Tennis Association.

Brady, who is in her third season as the program’s head coach and currently has her group at the top of the latest 3-A rankings, rattled off each of Bowman’s achievements and paused after each to emphasize the impact of those numbers.

And after each item, people in the stands applauded.

Legend, Brady said.

GOAT! screamed Hatch.

Bowman had similar success with the girls’ basketball program, recording a record of 463-278 with three trips to the NCHSAA championship game.

But Wednesday was about tennis and Bowman’s role in helping Terry Sanford become a household name in the sport.

Because of their new tennis courts, Hatch said the Bulldogs no longer have to put bandages on their facility. Still, the memories of those glory years with Bowman will keep coming every time people stop by or step on the track.

We had to rededicate this whole complex. I know this man has put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this place. It all happened here, Hatch continued.

While the area looks new and has been freshly painted with new asphalt and concrete, this area and around it holds many memories.

Hatch added that the school is still in the process of adding some signage to recognize the title-winning teams and Bowmans’ achievements with the program.

Hedgecoe, who was part of the four-year title race, held up a photo of those 1991 state championships as she delivered her speech Wednesday.

I like this photo because it just captures the spirit of what we did and how much fun we had. We loved being on a team together and were proud of what we had achieved, she said.