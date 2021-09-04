Sports
Silver ends Martin’s golden Games in group
Will Martin has ended Australia’s prolific swimming campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games the way he started it – on the podium.
The 20-year-old from Brisbane completed his stellar Games debut by helping Australia win silver on Friday night in the final leg of the 10-day swimming program, the 4x100m medley relay.
Along with Tim Hodge, Tim Disken and Ben Popham, he clocked four minutes, 7.70 seconds and finished 1.11 seconds behind the Russian gold medalists, with Italy claiming bronze.
Martin won the first Paralympic gold medal at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on August 25 when he broke the Games record in the S9 400m freestyle.
He also broke his own world record by beating the S9 100m butterfly and won gold as part of the 4x100m freestyle relay.
The silver in the relay was Australia’s only swimming medal on Friday and there was a sad element to the event.
Disken’s mother Jenny died in Australia earlier this week.
The swim team won eight golds, 10 silvers and 15 bronzes in Tokyo – less than the 10 gold medals at the Rio Games, but an increase from the 29 medals in total.
Also on Friday night, Australia capped off its unprecedented success in Paralympic table tennis with silver in the men’s 9-10 teams’ class event.
Ma Lin and Joel Coughlan were no match for China’s Lian Hao and Zhao Yi Qing and lost 2-0.
Earlier on Friday, Lina Lei, Qian Yang and Melissa Tapper claimed silver in the Women’s Class 9-10 team with a 2-0 defeat to Poland.
That earned the Australian table tennis team two golds and four silvers, the best result at a Paralympic Games.
“We’ve been great the whole two weeks… the success will just keep on coming,” said Coughlan.
Curtis McGrath won Australia’s 18th gold medal on Friday, with the former soldier carrying out the first half of his mission in Tokyo by winning the KL2 canoe final.
After defending his Rio title, McGrath will now compete in the VL3 final – a new Games event – on Saturday.
Also compatriot Susan Seipel won silver in the VL2 class.
Australia also shone in cycling at the Tokyo Games, winning four golds and Paige Greco taking 13 medals when she took bronze in the C1-3 road race.
In the main stadium, world record holder James Turner, relying on his gold medal in the 400 meters, broke the Paralympic record in his heat of the T36 100 meters.
Turner was 11.87 seconds ahead of Saturday morning’s final.
The boccia team BC3 just missed out on Saturday’s semi-finals.
After beating Portugal 4-3 and Brazil 5-2 on Friday, Australia’s last group game was against Hong Kong in the evening.
Singles bronze medalist Daniel Michel paired with Jamieson Leeson and Spencer Cotie to make it third with Ho Yuen Kei, Liu Wing Tung and Tse Tak Wah.
Michel and Leeson then had a tiebreak against Ho and Tse, who won the Hong Kong pair to take first place.
Australia finished third behind Japan with the top two teams advancing to Saturday’s semi-finals.
Grant Manzoney and Caitlin Dransfield lost their badminton games in singles.
Australia remains eighth on the medal tally with 18 gold, 27 silver and 27 bronze.
