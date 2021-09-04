White Sox vs. Royals – Game Recap – September 3, 2021





Kansas City, Mo. — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, giving up six runs in three innings in Chicago’s 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his last 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and gave up five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being the weakest starter in the rotation for most of the year. I think he’s looking, said White Sox manager Tony La Russa. I know he won’t stop and come up with a damn thing. Chicago continued to play 9 1/2 for Cleveland for the division lead, and Keuchel is fighting to show hes worth a postseason roster place. Michael A. Taylor had three RBI’s and Adalberto Mondesi drove two more for Kansas City. Carlos Hernandez (5-1) was solid again, throwing six innings with two runs, five hits, three walks and three strikeouts. He is able to throw all four of his pitches and get them going early, said Royals manager Mike Matheny. He stayed focused and attacked the strike zone. He keeps making strides and he keeps getting better. Hernandez has allowed two runs or less in seven of eight appearances, including seven starts. It’s great, Hernandez said. I just worked every time and attacked every batter. Kansas City scored its first run of the game on a groundout by Taylor that put Edward Olivares at the plate. Andrew Benintendi tripled Carlos Santana to give the Royals a 2-0 lead in the second. In the third, Mondesi hit a two-run single in which Nicky Lopez and Salvador Perez scored. Olivares also scored on an error by Luis Robert to make it 5-0 Kansas City. Taylor singled to Mondesi on the next at bat. Taylor did it again in the fifth and Perez scored on a single. I think it’s great to bounce back against a good team, Taylor said. With two strokes I was just looking for the fight and found a throw I can swing on. The White Sox scored two runs in the sixth on RBI by Leury Garcia and Gavin Sheets. Yoan Moncada singled in the third inning to extend his career best streak of 17 games, the longest active run in the majors. The game started two hours late due to a rain delay. TRAINERS ROOM White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (left hamstring strain) placed on the 10-day IL and RHP Ryan Burr recalled. Royals: Perez left the game in the seventh inning (bruise of the neck). He is considered from day to day. NEXT ONE The White Sox start Saturday night with Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 1.59) against the Royals Daniel Lynch (4-3, 4.47). ——

