We Surprised Everyone: IU’s 1967 Soccer Team Reflects on Rose Bowl Season, Team 2021

IU football head coach Tom Allen has never been shy about his ambitions for his team.

From the moment he became head coach in December 2016, he set a goal for the program to win the Big Ten Championship, a feat the team has not achieved since 1967.

The 54 years since winning the Big Ten have been barren for IU football. The 80 years before that weren’t much better. No team in college football history has lost more games than the Hoosiers.

IU has won the Big Ten only twice and appeared in the Rose Bowl once, the fewest appearances of any team that entered the conference prior to 2011.

54 years after the Hoosier’s last conference title, Tom Allens’ current squad is looking for things they haven’t done since the 1967 squad pulled off the unthinkable.

IU won just one game in 1966. It finished the season 1-8-1, setting the worst record in the conference. The year was marked by a 35-0 loss to the University of Texas and a 51-6 loss to rival Purdue. The previous season in 1965, the team won twice.

I can remember sitting in peace, next to my

good friend and roommate

We were at Ross-Ade Stadium and we were hammered, said Gary Cassells, 1967 first-team All-American offensive guard at IU. I leaned over to Bob and

said: If you go now, I will go with you. It was horrible.

When we entered 1967, everyone knew that something had to change.

We changed our offense and we changed our defense, we decreased and we moved to a more Alabama defense style, said 1967 All-American linebacker Ken Kaczmarek. We had fast linebackers and we used our speed in defense to get people into and almost certainly attack attacks rather than let them come to us.



1967 first-team All-American offensive guard Gary Cassells poses for a portrait. IU archives



While the coaches changed the teams’ playbook, the senior players of the team changed the approach to training.

The next season starts with seniors thinking: let’s do it the right way. We did it the wrong way. Let’s work really hard. Let’s stick to the training rules, you know everything and do everything the right way, Cassells said. And everyone did. The first game came and then it got better.

In 1967, the Hoosiers went from last to first in the Big Ten, making history, beating the top league along the way. In his third season, head coach John Pont was named National Coach of the Year.

The dramatic turnaround was surprising, but everyone in the locker room knew how special the team was.

Our season came out of nowhere, Cassells said. That’s what we surprised everyone. To some extent, I even think of ourselves.

The 1967 Hoosiers started the season 8-0 before losing on the road to Minnesota. When the team returned to Bloomington, they were stunned by the crowd waiting for them.

On the way back from Minnesota, we were on the buses coming back from the airport, and you could see people honking their horns along the way, said Eric Stolberg, a 1967 IU recipient. We pulled into the parking lot where the Assembly Hall is now, and there were thousands of people standing there. people to greet us.



1967 IU wide receiver Eric Stolberg poses for a portrait. IU archives



Stolberg said the team held a pep rally where Pont told the team he knew they would beat Purdue. With the intense support of their fans, the Hoosiers got ready for their biggest game of the season against the No. 3 ranked Boilermakers.

Not only bragging rights and the Old Oaken Bucket were on the line, but a shot at a conference championship and a spot in the Rose Bowl game. What followed was one of the most significant victories in the history of IU football.

I was terrified until the last minute because they were still driving and they had a great quarterback and a great team, Stolberg said. When that gun finally went off, it was such a relief. It was a great moment and the fans went crazy.

The Hoosiers defeated their rival 19-14. IU was voted into the Rose Bowl game, where they would face star running back OJ Simpson and the top-ranked University of Southern California. While the Hoosiers would eventually lose the game 14-3, Pasadena memories have stood the test of time.

I remember coming out on the field and looking at it and I was just impressed with the size, Stolberg said. I mean, it’s the most beautiful stadium I’ve ever been to. You have the mountains and the blue sky and 108,000 people in there. You had the colors, I remember the IU logo and the Southern Cal logo. It was mind-boggling.

Players from the 1967 see the same bond they made with teammates in today’s Hoosiers.

We were a close-knit team and we got closer and closer as the season went on, because with winning more and more games, of course, the pressure came on us, Stolberg said. We had a lot of confidence in each other and I see that with Tom Allen’s team. These players trust each other.

The similarities between the teams run deeper.

I got to know Allen a little bit, and it’s just his passion and his enthusiasm, you know, Kaczmarek said. He’s like our coaching staff. They were young, they were excited. I think he has built up a very good coaching staff.

Doug Crusan, a team captain and All-American offensive tackle, said Allen deploys his team the same way he did the 1967 team.

The hardest part is mental, and he has the mental and psychological part of it in place, Crusan said. It’s that main part, and he’s really good at it.

As this group of Hoosiers looks for another historic achievement, the 1967 players are just as ready for the end of the drought and are confident in the current group’s ability to make it happen.

This is the year. They’ve worked so hard to get to this point, Crusan said. They have a tough schedule, but I’d like to see it be very, very successful for them.