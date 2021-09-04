No. 4 Nebraska Tops Georgia, 3-1

Next game: state of Arizona 9/4/2021 | 6:00 PM BTN Plus Huskers Radio Network

The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team went undefeated with the nightcap of Friday night’s Ameritas Players Challenge, beating Georgia 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16) at the Devaney Center. The Huskers’ win improved them to 4-0 (0-0 Big Ten) on the season, while the Bulldogs fell back to 2-2 (0-0 SEC).

Madi Kubik was Nebraska’s leader in kills for the third straight game, finishing 15 in addition to five digs and three blocks. Kayla Caffey followed with nine kills and five blocks, and Lexi Suno had nine more kills with three aces, two digs and a block.

Nicklin Hames grabbed her second double-double of the day with a match-high 39 assists, 10 digs and two blocks.

Whitney Lauenstein sparked off the couch, amounting to eight kills on a .429 clip with two blocks and three digs. Callie Schwarzenbach added six blocks and five kills for the night.

Lexi Rodriguez also chipped in 10 digs and a season-high nine assists with a service ace.

Georgia was led by 16 kills from Kacie Evans and Amber Stivrins added 11 more. The duo registered two blocks and a pair of aces each. Clara Brower finished with 33 assists and Phoebe Awoleye, Kayla Rivera and Mackenzie Norris had five blocks each.

As a team, Nebraska batted .231 against Georgia’s .162 and had a 12-10 lead at the net.

Two NU blocks and a kill by Hames gave the Huskers an early 4-0 run that pushed them to a 6-4 lead. With Nebraska one up, Sun posted a kill and consecutive ace serves to extend the Husker advantage to 9-5. Georgia later broke through a 13-13 draw and went up 20-15. The Bulldogs had two short 3-0 runs late in the set, each stopped by a Lauenstein kill. But Georgia got late kills from Awoleye and Stivrins to top it off, 25-19.

The Bulldogs hit .296 with five kills from Evans and three blocks from Awoleye, while Nebraska was limited to .036 as a team. UGA had a 5-2 lead on the block.

Georgia had six kills on the first 10 attempts of the set with no fouls. Trailing 11-7, the Huskers rattled four straights on three kills by Sun and Schwarzenbach and a Schwarzenbach/Lauenstein block to lock it at 11 and cause a Bulldog timeout. Neither team was able to gain a foothold as the game tied 10 more times to 21-21, and kills by Caffey and Kubik gave the Huskers one lead. A four-hit offense made it 23-21, and a Caffey/Kubik stuff block brought it to setpoint. Kubik’s last kill down the line made it 25-21 for NU, who hit .353 for the set. Akana served the last four runs when the Huskers finished on a 5-0 run.

The Huskers took the first three points of the third set. After Georgia made it 4-4, kills from Lauenstein and Kubik combined with an ace from Rodriguez gave them a three-point lead. The Bulldogs took a short lead at 14-13, but a kill from Caffey and Kubik quickly returned the momentum to the Huskers, who went up 16-14. Another Kubik kill, followed by a Bulldog offense, pushed it to 22-19 for a timeout in Georgia. Kubik’s seventh kill of the set and two more fouls from Georgia then closed it at 25-22 to put NU 2-1 in the game.

Nebraska had found its rhythm in the fourth set, hitting a blistering .625 against Georgia’s -.087, and five Huskers had at least two kills. NU got three kills and three blocks from Caffey, who helped them beat UGA 5-0.

The Huskers made a 4-0 run using a Kubik kill, a backrow kill of Kenzie Knuckles and another strike by Lauenstein to gain a 6-2 advantage. Back-to-back counts by Caffey and Sun gave them a six-point lead at 10-4, and the Huskers matched that again with a kill and a solo block courtesy of Schwarzenbach. At that point, NU had eight kills on 10 swings as he hit .700, and a couple of Georgia offenses extended it to 15-7.

The Huskers took their biggest lead of 12 after two UGA offense errors brought it to the set point, and they ended it with a final kill from Kubik to win 25-16.

-Nebraska remains undefeated in all-time series with Georgia, 6-0, including 3-0 in the John Cook era.

-The Huskers have 10 or more blocks as a team in three of their last four games.

Nebraska concludes the Ameritas Players Challenge on Saturday, September 4, facing the state of Arizona at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center. The match will be streamed on Big Ten Network+, and John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will radio talk on Huskers Radio Network.